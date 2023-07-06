WINGO — Help has arrived for a community still recovering from a storm a week and a half ago.
City leaders in Wingo said they are unable to help with clean up efforts. Leaders said they can’t go on private property to pick up debris. But they’re getting help from other resources.
On June 25, a storm passed through Wingo. For some, that meant downed tree limbs and damaged property. But for Enon Baptist Church, its bus was destroyed.
The bus is typically needed for a program where the church uses the bus to transport 60 to 70 children. That ministry starts up again in August, but it’s going to have to come up with a way to fund that amount.
“When the storm come through, basically just blew that tree down on top of the bus and the awning,” said Pam Marshall, the minister’s assistant with the church.
While people in the community suffered storm damage, Wingo’s Maintenance Personnel Stephen Tucker said the money isn’t there to help with the clean-up.
But they reached out to the county and the state for additional assistance.
“We don’t have the funding like bigger cities have,” Tucker said. “At first (Mayor) Charles (Shelby) said no, we’re not picking up anything up as of right now, but he contacted the governor’s office and the governor’s office said they’ll do whatever they can do to help.”
Tucker said this situation gives him perspective.
He’s had 39 calls from Wingo residents with questions about FEMA aid.
“This is the first major storm I’ve had since I’ve been here, so I know who I need to contact and who can help me, and who can’t,” Tucker said.
Tucker has been there for seven years and hasn’t seen anything like this. He said the worst comparable storm that happened was the ice storm back in 2009.
As for leaders at Enon Baptist, they have faith things will turn out in their favor.
“I believe everything happens for a reason and God’s going to take care of us and we will have a newer and better bus,” Marshall said.
Church leaders with Enon Baptist said the bus costs about $50,000.
Other organizations have also helped with cleanup. Those include the Graves County Rescue Squad, Wingo Volunteer Fire Department and the South Graves Community Emergency Response Team.
