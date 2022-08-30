PADNWS-08-30-22 WINERY PHOTO

Steven Dossey, general manager and wine maker at Purple Toad Winery, mixes yeast for use in the creation of wine. Purple Toad recently surpassed a million bottles of wine a year, making them the largest winery in the state. This year’s drought has had little effect on their output, with only a slight decline grape yield due to early rains.

 LEVI BRANDENBURG | The Sun

Despite the many setbacks that most other crops have faced this summer with drought and heat waves damaging their yields, grapes have been largely unaffected, according to officials with area wineries.

Grapes are one of the oldest known cultivated plants, with grapes being cultivated for more than 6,500 years and grapes being farmed for around 4,000 years, according to the University of Missouri.

