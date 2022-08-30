Despite the many setbacks that most other crops have faced this summer with drought and heat waves damaging their yields, grapes have been largely unaffected, according to officials with area wineries.
Grapes are one of the oldest known cultivated plants, with grapes being cultivated for more than 6,500 years and grapes being farmed for around 4,000 years, according to the University of Missouri.
Grapes have long been a staple of drier-than-average environments like California, Italy, and France bringing them a chief commodity and a $330 billion industry.
“So, this year is actually excellent,” said Steven Dossey, general manager and winemaker at Purple Toad Winery.
“Grapes enjoy far drier weather than most other plants. They have a taproot that goes down several feet and so they can tap into some of the water reserves that are deeper underground that most other plants can’t reach, so you find the best places in the world for growing grapes are in California, France, and Italy, all places with either low or no rainfall, and very well drained top soils.”
“Grapes are a perennial meaning they grow and produce for more than two years,” said Chad Lee, director of Grain and Forage Center of Excellence and extension professor at the University of Kentucky.
“Corn on the other hand is an annual crop. It simply needs more at very specific times. You can have the perfect year for corn except for three weeks and have a bad crop. Grapes are not my specialty but they’re a woody plant with deeper root systems. It helps make them more resistant.”
This drier soil and climate is actually beneficial to grape growth with less water meaning better protection against disease, according to Dossey.
“With those grapes in drier climates, you’re having less water in the grapes, and they have a lesser chance of having mold grow on them as they mature,” he said.
“It’s kind of like putting too much water in your Kool Aid, too. It doesn’t taste as good or as strong. That’s why drier climates have a stronger wine that’s higher priced.”
Purple Toad has had fewer problems with the drought than they have had with the soil in Kentucky.
“This spring we planted 300 new vines,” he said. “The first set of grapes that we planted are about 20 years old now. We’ve had a little trouble with the clay just in general. They have a hard time tapping into that type of soil.
“The new plants are a bit more cold hardy, which is the real problem for grapes. The cold can cause the vines to split on the microscopic level and cause disease in the plants. So far though we have only had to water the new plants with about an inch of water a week and next year, we won’t have to at all.”
Other vineyards are also having a good year.
“We’re actually doing really well right now, “ said Karen Hand, winemaker at Blue Sky Vineyard in Makanda, Illinois. “You only need about an inch of rain each week. And now were in harvest so you don’t even need that. We don’t mind the dry weather. It just helps the grapes ripen. Our crop might even be a bit bigger.”
Kentucky is a very minor producer of grapes with only around 120 acres of vineyard across the state. Yet, wineries in the state still produce large amounts of wine.
“We had our first million bottle year last year and we anticipate a 10% increase each year,” Dossey said. “In order to produce the amount of wine we sale in a year, we would need about 1,000 acres of fruit. Kentucky only has 120 acres of grapes across the state and we have about three acres.
“So in addition to our small grape field, we import a large amount of the fruit for our wines, including the grapes and blackberries. That helps us out remarkably.”
Follow Levi Brandenburg on Twitter, @LeviBrandenbur3, or on Facebook at facebook.com/levi.brandenburg.1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.