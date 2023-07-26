Window World is celebrating its new showroom this week with a ribbon cutting in Paducah.
The ribbon cutting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday at 4345 Cairo Road. According to Window World, the showroom is full of home ideas featuring windows, siding and doors.
Headquartered in Paducah, Window World of Paducah is one of more than 200 locations of Window World, Inc. Owned and operated by Mike Troutt, Window World serves many counties in Kentucky and Illinois, including Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Crittenden, Fulton and more.
