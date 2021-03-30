METROPOLIS, Ill. — State Rep. Patrick Windhorst, R-Metropolis, is in just his second term as 118th District state representative, but the sophomore lawmaker is proving to be an integral piece of the Illinois House Republicans’ efforts to strengthen ethics and corruption laws in Illinois and support the police in the face of sweeping criminal justice reforms.
Windhorst recently released his list of House Committee assignments. He will serve as a member of the Illinois House Human Services Appropriations, Ethics and Elections, Judiciary Civil Law, Judiciary Criminal Law, and Restorative Justice Committees.
“I am thankful to have the opportunity to use my experience as a prosecutor and as a member of the Illinois House Judiciary Criminal Law Committee during the previous General Assembly to continue working to support law enforcement officials and protect public safety,” Windhorst said. “I am new to the Judiciary Civil Law Committee and the Restorative Justice Committees. I will use my position on those committees to ask the tough questions, demand transparency and a better process, and ensure our law enforcement officials are treated fairly and given the tools they need to do their jobs.”
Windhorst will also serve as a member of the newly established House Ethics and Elections Committee. He was named a member of the previous Illinois General Assembly’s Joint Commission on Ethics and Lobbying Reform. The commission’s work was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic and political and legal controversies swirling around former House Speaker Michael J. Madigan and other Democratic members of the House and Senate who had been arrested and charged with various crimes.
“I was greatly disappointed that the Joint Commission on Ethics and Lobbying Reform accomplished next to nothing at a time when ethics and corruption reform was so obviously needed,” Windhorst said. “We have a new Speaker now. Mike Madigan is gone, and Speaker Welch has indicated that he agrees with House Republicans like me that ethics reforms are necessary. Protecting the integrity of our elections is also a top priority for me, so I am looking forward to continuing to vote to protect and ensure free and fair elections in Illinois as a member of the Ethics and Elections Committee.”
The Illinois House voted in February to allow virtual committee meetings for the first time. House committees have been meeting throughout February and March via Zoom as bills begin to move through the legislative process.
Windhorst serves all or parts of Alexander, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, Saline and Union counties.
