There’s more rain and wind in the forecast this week, but it’s nothing impressive. “No headline is imminent,” said David Humphrey, lead meteorologist at National Weather Service in Paducah.

“Friday is the windy day. Whether it’ll be a wind advisory is debatable,” he said. “Maybe gusts around 30 miles per hour, and we need around 40 for an advisory.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In