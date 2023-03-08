There’s more rain and wind in the forecast this week, but it’s nothing impressive. “No headline is imminent,” said David Humphrey, lead meteorologist at National Weather Service in Paducah.
“Friday is the windy day. Whether it’ll be a wind advisory is debatable,” he said. “Maybe gusts around 30 miles per hour, and we need around 40 for an advisory.”
Today’s high is 51 with a low of 43. It could rain, but tomorrow brings higher odds and a high of 56.
Friday is mostly sunny before heavy rains Saturday.
“It gets wet around Saturday into Sunday,” Humphrey said. “We could get maybe up to an inch over the weekend. Will that cause flooding? Again, that’s debatable. We’ll have recovery time until then.”
Humphrey said, for flooding, volume isn’t all that matters.
“Soil moisture is important,” he said. “When wet, a few inches in a short time can cause flooding; if dry, you need much more. Right now, if we got two inches in a short period of time, we’d be concerned.”
Last week saw 4.5 inches and flash-flooding, but it doesn’t compare to 1964 when 7.9 inches fell on March 8-9.
Friday saw a brief tornado and also the lowest-recorded barometric pressure since 1938.
“Lower pressure means stormy; higher pressure means storm-free,” Humphrey said. “Generally.”
This year was the second-warmest February since the 1800s. Temps averaged 47.2.
First place still goes to February, 2017, which averaged 48.5.
