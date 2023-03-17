Hunter Williams is in his second year of study in the carpentry program at the Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center, but he brought a couple of years of experience with him when he started high school.
The Calloway County High School sophomore is this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week.
Williams’ father, Danny, has carpentry experience himself, and the father and son spent several hours working together on different projects during the summer.
“I saw him doing that and thought I’d try that,” Hunter said. “We built decks, remodeled houses — about anything you could think of, we’d do.
“There’s endless things to do in carpentry. You’ll never have nothing to do if you’re really ready to work. It’s a fun thing to do.
“I worked in carpentry before I started classes over here. It’s just something I’ve always loved to do.”
Williams said his carpentry class has been working on several projects recently, including building a blueprints table, wooden signs, cornhole board, a hunting blind, cutting rafters, building a cabin and worked on roofs.
Although he’s just a sophomore, Williams said carpentry is on his short list for career choices. Another career choice would be an electric lineman. To that end, he began taking electricity classes this year.
Williams won the SkillsUSA regional carpentry competition earlier this year, qualifying him for the state competition April 19-22 in Louisville. In the regional competition, he cut a common rafter and a hip rafter.
Williams works at Patrick Construction in Calloway County during the summer.
Williams is a member of the CCHS soccer team and tennis team. He also sports an A average, with math being one of his favorite subjects.
Brian Provine is Williams’ carpentry instructor at the Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center.
“He asks a lot of questions; he’s really interested,” he said of his student.
Provine said that Williams’ study of carpentry and electricity will help him find a career quickly.
“When I was working in construction — and my brother is a licensed electrician — there were a lot of times where he and I worked together and I would go on jobs and I would do electrical work,” he said. “I wouldn’t even do carpentry work that day; it might have been just electrical. I knew how to pull wire.
“I told him, “I want to let you know that the more you know, the more times you’re going to have work.’ I speak from experience on that one.”
Williams is the son of Danny and Tonya Williams of Farmington.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through March 31 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center, the 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Marshall County Technical Center, Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center, and Paducah Area Technical Center.
The Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center serves students from Calloway County and Murray high schools.
Along with carpentry and electricity, the area technology center offers courses in automotive tech, computerized manufacturing and machining, culinary arts, pre-nursing and welding.
AGC of Western Kentucky will host a banquet April 27 at Marshall County High School for this year’s 29 Technical Center Students of the Week. Students will receive prizes, and Technical Center Students of the Year and an overall Regional Technical Center Student of the Year will be announced.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in many career areas that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in western Kentucky.
