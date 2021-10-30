Will you encounter a ghostly presence during your next visit to Whitehaven?

The historic home of Whitehaven rests near Interstate 24 to welcome visitors into Kentucky. Once a home owned by Paducah’s prominent families, it now welcomes visitors from across the nation as a rest area and Kentucky welcome center.
Whitehaven’s original construction was completed in 1886 to serve as a home for Edward L. Anderson and his family. The home’s ownership changed hands twice until it fell into near disrepair in the late 1960s. At this time, rumor had spread that the interstate may go through the home once completed, requiring Whitehaven to be demolished. The last resident of the home moved out and the historic house was left vacant for years. This led to vandalism and squatters taking residence within the home until the 1980s.
For years, Whitehaven sat as an eyesore and a memory of years past long gone. Many of Paducah’s residents worried the home was beyond saving.
But in 1981, a glimmer of hope appeared.
As fate would have it, three events led to saving Whitehaven. First, the home and its property were sold to the former Paducah Community College. Although the college was primarily interested in the land for future expansion of their campus, it was sympathetic to hearing proposals to save the historic mansion.
Around the same time, the state of Kentucky allocated funds to build a rest area/welcome center along I-24 in Paducah with intentions of welcoming visitors from nearby states, including Illinois, Missouri and Tennessee. Kentucky’s governor at the time was John Y. Brown and he, along with the Secretary of the Transportation Cabinet Frank Metts, had a heart for historic buildings and learned about Whitehaven’s history. They became passionate about saving the historic home and decided to use the $3 million Kentucky had been granted to build a rest area/welcome center to restore the historic mansion and renovate its interior to welcome guests from across the nation.
It was a win for the state as the project came under budget and saved a historic landmark in Paducah by transforming the once grand mansion into a welcome center. Whitehaven opened its doors to the public on June 23, 1983. Today, Whitehaven is the only historic home to serve as an interstate welcome center and offers a unique experience to its many visitors.
The Victorian home has been restored and its tourism staff offers tours throughout the day. During the 20-minute tour, guests will see a glimpse of the past as they walk through rooms renovated to Whitehaven’s original 1903 period.
The tour takes visitors through two floors and each room includes period furnishing, some original to the home and other original to the time period. In addition, a suite on the second floor has been dedicated to memorabilia from notable Paducahan and vice president to Harry Truman, Alben Barkley. Visitors will see many of Barkley’s personal items including his vice presidential desk and chair, a gift from the president of the Philippines; a gold threaded cloak, a gift from a Russian Orthodox priest, the 1948 Inaugural Bible & tuxedo and much more.
The historic home may no longer be a personal residence but some claim that souls departed still linger within Whitehaven. Gina Harshman, supervisor of Whitehaven and travel host with Kentucky Travel and Tourism, has a ghostly tale or two.
Strange occurrences have been spotted at Whitehaven over the years, including what appeared to be an elevator malfunction. A late night staff member noticed the elevator going up and down between the floors of the home and dinging when arriving on the first floor. The doors would open, but no one would be inside. This happened enough times that the staff member told Harshman the elevator may need maintenance. She called an inspector who arrived to diagnose the problem, but found nothing wrong with the elevator. With nothing apparently wrong, the staff wondered if paranormal activity may be behind the elevator’s late night functions.
The elevator wasn’t the only electronic device to appear to be malfunctioning with no apparent problem. Harshman has a radio in her office, located on the second floor of the home, and always turns it off in the afternoon when she leaves for the day. Each morning, another staff member would hear the radio and walk into Harshman’s office to turn it off. Eventually, he turned the radio off so many times that he decided to ask her about it. That’s when Harshman admitted that she always turns off her radio at the end of every day. Even more, no timer was set for it to automatically turn on.
Other staff members and visitors have also encountered strange occurrences.
One staff member mentioned she would smell green beans as if someone was cooking in a kitchen. Guests who tour the home have also claimed to feel the presence of departed souls wandering throughout.
Harshman recalls giving a tour to a gentleman and along the tour, the hair on his arm stood straight up. She noticed an odd look on his face and he told her he felt a stern presence in the room, as if a motherly figure was watching over the space.
Another woman also had a paranormal experience during a visit. Harshman was giving a routine tour in one of the home’s rooms when she noticed one of the women on the tour was clearly not listening. Instead, the woman looked up and down the room as if she were looking for something. Harshman paused the tour and asked the woman if she was okay. The woman replied that everything was fine, but she claimed to feel a ghostly presence in the room. Harshman also noticed the hair on this woman’s arm standing up as it did for the gentleman who also claimed to feel the presence of departed souls.
Whitehaven’s deep-rooted history in the community exhibits a lifestyle of a past long gone. But it appears its former residents may still have a story or two to share with the historic home’s caretakers and visitors. Will you encounter a ghostly presence during your next visit to Whitehaven? Stop by the historic home located at 1845 Lone Oak Road in Paducah to see for yourself.
