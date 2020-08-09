METROPOLIS — Wilford E. “Pete” Wachter, age 94 of Metropolis, Illinois, passed away at 9:08 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Graveside services with military rites will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Rev. Shalom Renner and Rev. Jon Cockrel officiating.
Pete was a member of First United Methodist Church of Metropolis and served as facilities manager for 25 years. He was a lifetime member of both the American Legion and the VFW. He was a member of the Elks Lodge and a 50-year member of the Metropolis Country Club. Pete served in the Army during World War II. He was drafted on September 6, 1944, and served three tours in Germany.
He also served in Canada and Alaska. During his service he was awarded the Bronze Star and the Combat Infantry Badge. His final assignment was to White Sands Missile Range in White Sands, NM in 1966. He was awarded two Army Commendation Medals for Meritorious Service. Pete retired as a M/Sgt E-8 on May 1, 1966. He has been a Lifetime member of the Enlisted Association. Pete also worked as a mechanical engineer for Electric Energy Inc form 1971-1988.
Pete is survived by his sister, Jane Lewis and husband Dick of Merritt Island, FL; nephew, Troy Lewis and wife Michelle of Green Cove Springs, FL; nieces, Teresa Blair and husband Tommy of Cocoa Beach, FL and Sharon Blasdel and husband Mike of Metropolis, IL; great niece, Cassie Crosby and husband Blake of Green Cove Springs, FL; great nephews, Brenen Blair of Houston, TX and Keanan Blair of Orlando, FL; great great nephew, Ryder Crosby of Green Cove Springs, FL.
Pete was preceded in death by his father, Earnest Wachter; mother, Marie Little and his beloved wife of 64 years, Barbara Jean (Searles) Wachter.
Memorials may be made in Pete’s name to First United Methodist Church, 100 East 5th Street, Metropolis, IL 62960, Wounded Warriors, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516, or Tunnel2Towers, 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10303.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.aikins
