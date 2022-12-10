It was one of those mornings when night hesitated to let go.
Clouds filtered any celestial illumination as I headed for my tree stand. The cloud cover also muted any hint of the coming dawn, causing me to double check my watch to see if I had set my alarm clock too early.
I was bowhunting for deer, post-peak of the rut, with low expectations. Questioning why I would abandon a perfectly warm bed to negotiate freezing darkness, I felt my way across the creek and into the woods line.
Reaching the pertinent oak, I ascended 19 feet to the waiting perch and beheld little but a shadow world below. I settled in by feel and waited for lingering night to yield to the coming dawn. And all was quiet.
Too quiet. Nothing was moving. The lack of sound allowed the tinnitus cricket chorus in my ears to sing annoyingly to fill the void.
Legal shooting light (30 minutes before sunrise) came, and it was still too dark to shoot if anything was stirring. There is a period when you can plainly see a deer but not its details. If one wants to avoid shooting a young antlered buck or even a button buck, one better get a good look at what comes down the trail.
As it was, no deer were moving even as the dawn arrived. As morning became reality, due up was the birds’ morning tweet, that time when they first stir on the roost and vocalize their presence for territorial claim or social pleasantry.
For this morning tweet, I heard one muted bird chirp. Then silence. And more tinnitus crickets.
The place was as dead as we can assume Jimmy Hoffa to be. When the flourish of dawn activity was supposed to be at a peak there was nothing. No visible movement. No sounds. All quiet.
Most hunters can relate to this observation of a “dead woods.” It defies explanation, but at times there seem to be no living creatures out there.
About an hour after good light, somebody must has hit the “on” switch. Suddenly there were nuthatches, chickadees and titmice branch-hopping around me. Then a few blue jays descended and lit nearby, talking jay talk among themselves.
Woodpeckers emerged from nowhere and flitted from one neighboring tree to another, pecking in bark crevices for breakfast items. I began hearing woodpecker pecking farther through the woods as well as those downy, red-bellied and pileated hammerheads that were within sight.
Crows called in the distance, and I realized the absence of these “caws” right up to that moment.
A hawk of some kind screeched, and it, too, was the first I had heard from its kind.
A gray squirrel flittered through the leaves on the ground nearby. Minutes later, a second one showed up. None of the arboreal rodents had made any appearance in the first hour of light.
I saw no sign of deer movement that morning, but for about 45 minutes the smaller creatures were rocking at full tilt before things quietened down again to a more subdued level.
Following the experience, I went back and checked the Solunar table, the lunar phase-based chart for fish and wildlife activity. During that morning’s hunt, the dramatic shift from no signs of life to full speed ahead by multiple species fit exactly with onset of a major activity period as projected by the Solunar folks.
I wouldn’t base outdoors activities completely on the Solunar tables, but I wouldn’t discount them as irrelevant, either. There does seem to be a connection between lunar influences and wildlife feeding and movement activities.
We know that hours of daylight and darkness influence much behavior as it relates to various creatures that are diurnal (active by day), nocturnal (active by night) or crepuscular (those most active by dawn and dusk hours). Likewise, weather conditions may encourage or depress wildlife activity.
However, there are other factors at play that we humans don’t grasp, and we don’t notice the signals that “lesser” species apparently easily recognize.
How do creatures great and small know when to hit the go button?
Years ago, I accompanied biologists for the then-TVA-managed Land Between the Lakes to collect deer for examination of their innards for parasites, a technique used to judge their overall health and reflect the population density.
Those were days of excessive LBL deer numbers, and it was no problem to take a deer or two from each hunting area. The sampling — by rife shot — started late on summer evenings when deer typically started coming into fields to feed.
Sometimes they popped out about sunset or a little later. But sometimes you couldn’t find a deer until maybe 9 p.m. when, seemingly at an appointed time, they would come out of the woodwork all over the LBL. In that case, sampling was done with aid of a spotlight.
I wonder how critters get the word on that day’s or night’s schedule? Is there somebody sending out biological emails to which humans are not privy. Is there a Wildlife Group on Facebook where someone shares the official feeding hours?
Where do schools of bass or crappie check to determine when they’re supposed to move up on the drop-off and slash into the baitfish?
Whatever service is dictating these times, I’d like to subscribe to it.
