Pork is great in the smoker or on the grill, but when it is running wild in our woodlands and fields, that’s quite another matter.

One of the greatest critter problems with our environment is the mere existence of feral hogs over a good deal of North America. They are devastating to agriculture, other wildlife species and the land and habitats in some places farther south, but wild pigs are a real threat right here in Kentucky.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In