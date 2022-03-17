Cultivating working relationships with local utility groups is of vital importance to a region’s economic development, Greater Paducah Economic Development President and CEO Bruce Wilcox told the Rotary Club of Paducah on Wednesday.
Wilcox emphasized the local power, water, sewer and electric companies and the rates they are able to offer as part of the reason that Paducah and McCracken County have able to bring in data centers and cryptocurrency businesses and why the entities have been in the conversation to land several multi-million dollar projects.
The area has attracted attention from companies based in New York, California, Canada, Greece and China, Wilcox said.
“We would not be garnering all this worldwide attention if we did not have some of the most affordable rates in the United States,” Wilcox said.
In 2021, Kentucky passed a measure that exempts data centers like cryptocurrency mining facilities from sales tax and utility gross receipts tax.
Wilcox said it is not uncommon for data centers to spend between $500,000 and $1 million per month on power bills, and that these tax exemptions would add up over time.
One of the cryptocurrency mining facilities building in McCracken County Wilcox highlighted was Blockware Mining, Inc., which is building a facility at Industrial Park West. Wilcox said Blockware Mining is planning to invest $100 million in the 60-megawatt project.
At first, Wilcox said the Industrial Park West site was not set up to accommodate a 60-megawatt facility. To help accommodate the incoming project, Wilcox said Big Rivers Electric Corporation is investing $12.7 million into the industrial park to upgrade the megawatt capacity up to 100 megawatts.
That, in turn, has brought more interest from other industries, and Wilcox said Big Rivers’ investment has increased the property value of the industrial park.
Additionally, Wilcox said this area is a prime area to access excess power off of the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) grid. For example, he said there are several pockets where Paducah Power is able to access excess power off of the MISO grid, and said this has allowed Paducah Power to get contracts with data centers.
Adding additional load into an electric system adds additional megawatts and electricity into the system. If there is no additional infrastructure cost, Wilcox said the fixed rate per kilowatt would then go down when additional load is added to the system.
This, in turn, helps electric companies keep prices steady for their customers and could possibly stave off price increases, he added.
In additional GPED business, Wilcox said there is a potential $75 million project coming to the area that is “teed up and ready to be announced” soon. He also mentioned two projects where Paducah and McCracken County are on the short list to land.
