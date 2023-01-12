PADNWS-01-12-23 ROTARY - PHOTO

Bruce Wilcox, the president and CEO of Greater Paducah Economic Development, spoke to the Rotary Club of Paducah on Wednesday about the work it is doing to attract jobs to the area.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

Bruce Wilcox, president/CEO of Greater Paducah Economic Development, spoke about progress made in the development of Paducah and McCracken County for business, as the featured speaker at Wednesday’s Rotary Club of Paducah meeting.

Greater Paducah Economic Development, or GPED, is the economic development agency for Paducah and McCracken County. It is a public-private partnership formed to attract and grow jobs and investment by helping businesses with expansion projects and recruiting new businesses.

