Bruce Wilcox, president/CEO of Greater Paducah Economic Development, spoke about progress made in the development of Paducah and McCracken County for business, as the featured speaker at Wednesday’s Rotary Club of Paducah meeting.
Greater Paducah Economic Development, or GPED, is the economic development agency for Paducah and McCracken County. It is a public-private partnership formed to attract and grow jobs and investment by helping businesses with expansion projects and recruiting new businesses.
GPED owns or controls three business or industrial parks through its relationship with the Paducah-McCracken Industrial Development Authority.
Wilcox spoke of the importance of the Ohio River Triple Rail Site in attracting new business and industry, because of its easy access to the interstate system, the river and rail system and also has an airport nearby. He also talked Wednesday about having an access road built at the Triple Rail site after sending a letter to Frankfort about that project last year.
“Lo and behold, later in the year, we find that the Transportation Cabinet, the governor’s office and our local elected officials — they all got together and said, ‘Let’s go ahead and secure funding to have this road build,’ ” Wilcox said.
According to Wilcox, that $10 million was added to the biennium budget to build an access road into site.
“That road is going to come off (Kentucky) 358 (Ogden Landing Road) and go straight across to the Triple Rail site into Ruby Woods and Bobo Road,” he told The Sun after the meeting. “We’re going to build a bridge over the railroad tracks, and then, they’re going to cap it — end it right there.
“The reason it’s going to be capped is we don’t know if we are going to have a project that has 200 jobs or 2,000. So, it’ll stop right there, and once a project is determined, that’s when they’ll decide if they want it wider and so on.”
Wilcox cited the increase in jobs and investment made by GPED over the last three years.
“In 2020, the average size of the projects we worked had 143 jobs and a $140 million investment,” he said. “In 2021, it was 280 jobs and a $509 million investment. This past year, the average prospect for our sites had almost 950 jobs attached to it with a $1.2 billion capital investment.
“So, we’ve come a long, long way in being able to work larger price-built projects.”
Wilcox added that the jobs being brought in paid more than the average household income.
“One of the things I’m most proud of is the average rate of pay that we secured last year,” he said. “The average rate of pay for the jobs that we secured last year was $25 an hour. That’s about $52,000 a year.
“You say, ‘Why is that important?’ The average household income — I’m saying ‘household’ — for McCracken County is about $47,000 a year. So, the jobs that we were able to steer here were better than even the average household income. When you bring in jobs to the community that do not provide a living wage and do not have benefits, it becomes a strain on aid and government programs.”
More information about Greater Paducah Economic Development can be found at epaducah.com.
