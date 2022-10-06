Paducah Police arrested a woman Tuesday morning following the stabbing death of her husband.
Cocina M. Penn, 41, of Paducah, was charged with murder/domestic violence Tuesday in connection with the death of her husband, Robert Penn, 56. She was lodged in the McCracken County Jail on Tuesday.
Paducah Police officers responded to a reported stabbing at Seitz and Mississippi streets Tuesday morning around 4:45 a.m. According to a PPD press release, detectives found Robert Penn lying on the ground with multiple wounds. McCracken County Coroner Amanda Melton pronounced him dead at the scene.
According to a PPD press release, Cocina Penn told detectives she and her husband were walking in the area around 3:10 a.m. when she said an unknown person attacked her husband.
However, PPD said detectives found evidence during the investigation of Robert Penn’s death that contradicted Cocina Penn’s version of events and did not find evidence of an unknown assailant. Instead, PPD detectives said evidence instead allegedly implicated Cocina Penn in her husband’s death.
An autopsy on Robert Penn was performed in Madisonville at the Regional Crime Lab Wednesday morning.
