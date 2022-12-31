People have always taken notice when things go bump in the night.
We tend to reflect our insecurities when we hear stuff that we don’t immediately understand. Fears arise when we hear those bumps. Even worse are those screams or wails or growls, etc., because it could be some kind of monster, right?
Those unidentified sounds are much more prominent when we’re out of our comfort zone, away from home and out in the sticks somewhere. Out in the woods, some of these odd sounds can be disconcerting in full daylight. In the dark, however, particularly if you are alone in the dark, they can trigger a sphincter-tightening experience.
Several critters out there make sounds that don’t seem appropriate. Hearing them, it is easy imagining that those noises come from something larger, something far more threatening than the reality of what’s making those sounds.
A favorite moment came years ago when, on a lark, I went camping in the interior of the Land Between the Lakes on a frigid winter night with two friends. One was an adventurous sort who had helped me entice the participation of the other, who was far less adventurous. One of the two loved to break away from civilization and the other was hardly ever off a carpeted surface.
The three of us were in a woodsy tent camp along a cold-running creek, huddled around a fire under a moonless, icy clear sky flecked with distant stars. The trappings of man seemed to be and largely were far away on the winter night. No sounds of civilization could be heard.
And then the demonic shrieks of a family grouping of coyotes on the end of the timbered ridge above us shattered the silence. Our conversation froze as the wailing canines performed a seemingly satanic opera with guttural lows swelling and breaking into hair-standing highs.
The predators’ concert was savagely beautiful, a choir of the wild. When the last caterwaul faded back into silence, none of our trio uttered a word for some pregnant moments. Finally, the most civilized of us, he who had never heard a coyote, spoke quietly but with the seriousness of a myocardial infarction: “What the hell was that?”
Had we been unable to reassure him, I believe he might have broken and run screaming into the night.
Think about it, however. Coyote song, if you don’t know what it’s coming from, is a horrid thing. If you’re feeling somewhat vulnerable at the time, a whole group of these wailers cutting loose in the dark at close proximity sounds like the end of the world could be at hand.
I believe I know about coyotes, but the sounds work on my mind, too. When I’m walking through their habitats in pre-dawn darkness or after nightfall, and when I hear groups of them howling on both sides of me, theoretically I know there is no danger. Still, in that situation I’m always glad to get up in my tree or a little closer to the truck.
Owls, particularly those loud-mouthed barred owls, are responsible for plenty of sounds that have made people want to go home right away. Most people understand that hooting is owl stuff and, though it may catch them off guard at first, they quickly grow more comfortable with these stereotypical calls.
Other owl talk, the shrieks and screams that they can suddenly spring on you, is harder to take without fright. A loud burst of this coming at you in the dark from a tree just overhead, especially if you aren’t familiar with it, can endanger the status of your undergarments.
Another feathered phantom that makes scary sounds is, perhaps surprisingly, the great blue heron. Going about its regular business, the great blue doesn’t have much to say. However, when startled the heron makes a loud, abrupt alarm call, a sort of harsh croaking, that I always imagined is what Bigfoot throwing up would sound like.
If you’ve ever snuck around a shoreline in the dark, you might have spooked a great blue. At the time, it probably seemed monstrous.
This season of the year is coming up on the time when bobcats vocalize with each other and maybe to the world as a prelude to mating. These calls, whether boys to girls and vice versa or verbal challenges between competing males, sound just awful.
You can imagine the true catlike sounds aired by these larger felines, but what are perplexing are those calls that are closer to screams and human wailing. I’ve heard the sound that has been described as “a woman being murdered,” and if I had not first seen the bobcat that made that call, I would have been disturbed enough to want to summon authorities to the scene.
But many wild species out there make surprising sounds, many of which could cause alarm to someone who is a little insecure and fearful of what might be scratching around in the nearby thicket.
And as soon as you get to the point that you figure you’ve heard it all, so to speak, there will be a new screech, howl or growl that finds your ears. Most of the time you just let it slide, but if it’s loud or close, maybe you want to get up a tree a bit quicker.
But then you wonder: Maybe this monster is a good climber?
