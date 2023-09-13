RiverWorks Discovery said in a news release they will welcome high school juniors and seniors in Paducah to explore careers along the river through activities such as line throwing, bumper building, trying on PPE equipment and touring Ingram Barge Company towboat.
Today, buses from 6 area high schools will transport approximately 180 students “to a river of possibilities,” the release read.
According to the organization, Who Works the Rivers presenters will help students gain insights about the contribution rivers provide the nation. The interactive presentations give students a chance to meet and speak with mariners, captains, logistical leaders, and other individuals employed in river careers. They will also be provided lunch.
The importance of rivers on multiple facets of everyday life will be highlighted through three locations to provide as much opportunity for student involvement as possible.
Some of the representatives for the event include Ingram Barge Company, American Commercial Barge Line, James Marine Inc., Tennessee Valley Towing, McNational-Excell Marine, Inland Waterways Museum, River Discovery Center, Marquette Transportation Company, Crounse Corporation, and United States Army Corps of Engineers.
According to the release, careers along the river can include everything from chefs, engineers, deckhands, and chemists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.