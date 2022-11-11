Sometimes it is just to get to the other side, but right about now the deer have more reason to cross the road.
The rut, the annual reproductive cycle that stirs a surge of whitetail movement, very well could be hitting a peak at present. There are a very few days and nights each year when deer seem to come out of the woodwork and travel about desperately and distracted. We could be in those days at any moment, the rut typically hitting its craziest times about two weeks into November.
Part of the rut behavior is mature bucks on the go in search of prospective mates. Sometimes it takes the form of a buck striking the scent of an alluring doe and following the aromatic trail, often with its nose down and disregarding much of its other surroundings.
It often comes down to one or more bucks finding a doe that is nearing estrus, the phase in which she can be bred, and one or more guy deer may chase her relentlessly. He or they may have her in sight as she for a time tries to flee her amorous suitors.
Does also move more during the rut, sometimes as a direct result of trying to get away from carnally-inclined bucks. Then again, the lady deer seem to be more footloose during this period even when antlered cads are not chasing after them.
With deer movements ramped up in major fashion, that added locomotion inevitably increases the instances during which whitetail encounter and cross roadways. Alas, they do this without adequate precautions against tangling with traffic there.
Kentucky State Police logged 2,988 reports of deer-car crashes during 2021, and there’s no telling how many went unreported. A high percentage of those vehicle vs. venison conflicts occurred during the rut-stirred period.
Vehicle-deer collisions proliferate especially during the month of November. There are usually two or three days during the peak of the rut that just get crazy, when deer seem bent on destruction by plunging out in front of passing vehicles.
It’s not that rut-addled deer want to challenge cars, SUVs and trucks. Focused more on reproduction and other whitetail business, deer just inconveniently overlook the approach of motor vehicles, squirting out in front of them or careening into the sides of vehicles that somehow appear in their unrelenting course.
Deer just don’t grasp the essence of roads. My take on this is that a deer can stand by a highway and watch 20 or 30 vehicles speed by. And the deer still doesn’t understand that the next car that is obviously coming down the road is going to pass by in the same place — right where and when that deer decides to cross. And carnage then ensues.
There is considerable daylight deer movement during the rut, but it is wilder during hours of dusk and dawn and throughout the night. Darkness makes it much more perilous for human drivers as it becomes difficult or impossible to see deer approaching lanes of traffic. A driver at cruising speed has few options when a deer suddenly appears in the headlights a relative few feet away.
Self-defense from potential deer crashes calls for elevated alertness when driving along obvious travel corridors, where creeks, ditches or other strips of wooded cover transect roads. Deer certainly will move through open areas, but they tend to cross roads more in places where cover is adjoining.
In darkness, drive with lights on high beam when possible (not blinding oncoming drivers, of course) to light up reflective deer eyes in the distance.
During peak deer movement periods, slow it down. Especially in areas of frequent deer encounters, dropping your speed will widen your margin of error and provide more chance to avert crashes.
If you see a deer ahead on the road or beside it, begin slowing down further, but don’t jam on the brakes if another vehicle trails you closely. If there is time, flash your lights between low and high beams to break that “deer-in-the-headlights” trance.
If a deer suddenly appears in your path, brake as hard as you can safely. However, don’t go into a skid and don’t swerve to avoid a deer. You don’t want to run off the roadway and you certainly don’t want to crash head-on with an approaching vehicle.
If it can’t be avoided, hit the deer but don’t crash and kill yourself to avert lesser damage.
Should a deer cross in front of you, beware of trailers. Often, a deer will be followed by one or two others, maybe more. A doe may be leading one or two mostly-grown fawns, or a doe may be pursued by one or more lust-clouded bucks.
Drivers who collide with deer should immediately report the accident with law enforcement.
Get out of the road and be safe after a crash. If a struck deer is alive but injured, be extra cautious about helping it. A hurt and traumatized deer can do you great damage. It is best to leave that to law enforcement.
A deer killed in a crash is sometimes granted to the unlucky motorist. That is an issue for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. Phone the KDFWR at 1-800-858-1549 for questions or to contact a local conservation officer.
Drivers, look sharp to avoid moving deer nowadays. They may not do the same for you.
(Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.)
