Sometimes it is just to get to the other side, but right about now the deer have more reason to cross the road.

The rut, the annual reproductive cycle that stirs a surge of whitetail movement, very well could be hitting a peak at present. There are a very few days and nights each year when deer seem to come out of the woodwork and travel about desperately and distracted. We could be in those days at any moment, the rut typically hitting its craziest times about two weeks into November.

(Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In