Whitehaven to host Christmas Open House

The halls of Whitehaven are all decked out for the holidays, and the historical center is prepared to welcome visitors inside to celebrate the season and to check out new building renovations.
Historical Whitehaven Welcome Center will have a Christmas Open House this Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m.
Visitors will get to see the results of renovation to the outside and inside of the building, a project that has been ongoing for several months. With the white paint being removed from the exterior, officials said much of the original brick on the main structure is visible for the first time in more than 100 years.
Local groups have decorated the halls of Whitehaven for the holiday season. There will also be Christmas-themed activities at the open house event, including live music and a visit from Santa from 3 to 5 p.m. Local businesses will also provide light refreshments.
Face masks will be required for anyone entering the building.
