The public is invited to a Christmas open house event at the Whitehaven Welcome Center in Paducah on Saturday, Dec. 10.
The open house, from noon to 5:30 p.m., will feature Whitehaven decorated for the holiday season, along with a variety of entertainment, according to a news release.
• Blewett Music Studio students playing Christmas music — noon to 2 p.m.
• Santa Claus will be upstairs — 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
• Pam Crouch with Heartland Lace Guild demonstrate lace making — noon-5:30 p.m.
According to the news release, other seasonal entertainment in and around the facility through the afternoon will include Bill Baxter as Charles Dickens and Roy Hensel as Scrooge, Michael Vessels playing the stringed psaltery, Ian and Barbie Bastida providing fiddle music, and Bill Thistlewood sharing the history and newspaper clippings of early Whitehaven.
Whitehaven Christmas decorations are provided and set up by area garden clubs. This year, teams from El Arbol, Four Seasons, Open Gate, Paducah, Perennial, Potting Shed and La Petite Fleur participated.
The news release also said visitors can enjoy a walking tour of the house on their own with members of the tourism staff, the Paducah Ambassadors and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet personnel available to answer questions.
Light refreshments will be available at the end of the tour.
Due to ongoing renovation work on the building, the white paint that has provided Whitehaven with a signature look has been temporarily removed. The Christmas open house provides an opportunity to see what Whitehaven looked like prior to 1903 when the paint was added.
For more info on the open house, call 270-554-2077.
