Paducah’s Whitehaven building, at one time, spelled “Bide-A-Wee” in leaded glass by its front entrance — a Scottish colloquialism meaning “stay a while.”
The historic home had its 40th anniversary Friday as a welcome center lending a fresh first impression to Paducah for travelers off I-24 exit seven. The center is operated as a joint venture of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Kentucky Department of Tourism.
Gina Harshman, supervisor for the Whitehaven Travel and Tourism Department, called the structure “a source of pride.” In warmer months, 400 or 500 people may visit a day. “This is getting to be our busy season, so we’re seeing that uptick in travel.”
“We’re celebrating our 40th anniversary of being that welcome center for the world,” Harshman said. “We get people in here from all over, and we’re excited Whitehaven’s still providing her service.”
Whitehaven has an annual public open house each December. Its land serves several uses for pit stops, high school prom photos and visits from “Santa Claus.” Construction is ongoing for the building for roof and patio work, slated to finish “in a couple of days.
“We have a lot of community support. Our garden clubs are fantastic out here,” she said. When James Smith, Paducah mayor until 1911, bought the home, his wife and daughter were enthusiastic gardeners. “Bide-A-Wee” was a stop for the Garden Club of America.
A tobacco farmer named Edward Anderson built the place in the 1860s, selling it for $4,000 in 1903. When then-Mayor Smith bought the 57 acres, the seller made a higher profit — $7,000. Smith’s wife, a Scottish woman, then brought the “Bide-A-Wee” moniker.
New ownership brought renovations. Classical revival was popular for a time; Whitehaven touts eight Corinthian columns on a large portico today. It gradually saw new features like interior silk wallpaper and gold damask draperies. The attic became a full third story.
It survived I-24’s construction in the mid-1900s but wasn’t unscathed. Whitehaven, or Bide-A-Wee, saw hard times in the late sixties and early seventies, at one point sporting broken windows and interior water damage from vandalism and neglect.
Paducah Community College bought the land in 1981, mulling further expansion and resparking the place. Later, the state opted to fund a rest area and welcome center for I-24. The office of Gov. John Brown backed Whitehaven’s full restoration, and it’s since been added to the National Register of Historic Places.
Since the eighties, it’s housed memorabilia once belonging to Alben Barkley, vice president of Harry S. Truman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.