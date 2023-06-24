Whitehaven welcome center_PIC2

The Whitehaven welcome center, while built in the 1860s, celebrated 40 years Friday in its current role. The rest area by I-24 exit seven has welcomed travelers to Paducah since 1983. Pictured are City of Paducah Ambassadors, Department of Transportation officials, current and former tourism supervisors and hosts, and Open Gate Garden Club representatives.

 MASON BLANFORD | THE SUN

Paducah’s Whitehaven building, at one time, spelled “Bide-A-Wee” in leaded glass by its front entrance — a Scottish colloquialism meaning “stay a while.”

The historic home had its 40th anniversary Friday as a welcome center lending a fresh first impression to Paducah for travelers off I-24 exit seven. The center is operated as a joint venture of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Kentucky Department of Tourism.

