The historical Whitehaven Welcome Center in Paducah will be decorated for the holidays as usual, but only the exterior, according to Gina Harshman, travel and tourism supervisor.
“As you probably guessed we will not be hosting our annual open house at Whitehaven this year, we just can’t social distance and we want to keep our community safe,” Harshman said.
Due to the coronavirus and social distancing, the community can enjoy the outside of the home which will be decorated by Thanksgiving.
“We thank you in advance. The Department of Transportation and Department of Travel and Tourism want to wish our local families — blessings, good health and Happy Holidays,” she said.
