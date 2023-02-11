Alexa White said she was “really excited” to learn that she was one of the six students chosen to be in the PaxtonScholars Class XIII.
The PaxtonScholars program is in its 13th year of providing scholarship opportunities to African-American students from McCracken County, benefiting 78 worthy students thus far, serving as a life-changing catalyst in those students’ educational careers.
“My favorite classes are history and forensic science,” she said. “I plan to go to a college and major in business and go into real estate as an agent.
“(PaxtonScholars) gave me a computer, so that’s already helping, and the money can just go toward my school.”
White said she is unsure about which colleges she would like to attend.
When a PaxtonScholars class is announced, the students receive a laptop computer and a backpack to carry it in. They amass scholarship funds in their junior and senior years of high school based on their grades. PaxtonScholars also receive scholarships during their first two semesters of college, based on their grades.
White is a junior at Paducah Tilghman High School and is a member of the Beta Club and the cheerleading squad.
White said that being a PaxtonScholar is a rewarding experience.
“You’ve just got to keep working hard, and you can do it,” she said.
White will take part in the annual Black History Presentation to be performed Feb. 24 at PTHS. She will do one of the “Who am I?” presentations.
White is the daughter of Andiamo and Terrie White of Paducah.
The PaxtonScholars program is overseen by the McCracken County Community Career Endowment Inc. MCCCE Inc. began as a nonprofit 501c(3) organization in 2006 as an endowment set up by Fred and Peggy Paxton, who donated $1 million to the Community Foundation of West Kentucky to help set up the endowment for scholarships for African-American students in Paducah and McCracken County. The scholarships get a dividend out of that every year.
In addition to the PaxtonScholars program, the endowment continues to award scholarships and educational assistance to students who wish to continue their postsecondary educations. The Fred and Peggy Paxton Non-Endowed Fund also contributes to support the PaxtonScholars Program.
Fred Paxton was a former chairman of the board and president of Paxton Media Group — which owns The Paducah Sun and WPSD-TV. Fred Paxton was a publisher for The Sun.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.