Lyon County Judge-Executive Wade White announced this week he will not seek a fourth term. White, 52, is in the third year of his third term. He said he announced his decision to step down now to give others time to consider their options.
“People can start signing up to run for my position by Nov. 1. That gives them about six weeks to decide to run,” White said. “I didn’t want to surprise people with this. It’s a big decision to run, and I wanted people to have time to make that decision.”
At the end of each year, White said he analyzes his work in office and takes a “hard look at my position to ensure I am making the impact I intended,” he said. “In December 2020, I began praying over this next term and seeking wise guidance on what is best for my family as well as my county. After careful consideration I finally decided … this would be my last term.”
When he ran for judge-executive in 2010 at the urging of businessman Bill Dunning, White had a vision for Lyon County. “And I was determined to make it come to life,” he said. “This has been, and will forever be my home, and I wanted to fight for it and bring about the changes I felt were needed. It was my desire to one day step away from my position when the county was in good working order, and I have fulfilled my goals. I have fought hard for this county, and I believe I am continuing to do so by knowing when my time is done.”
White said he believes limited terms are healthy for elected officials and for their constituents. White said he has no plans to seek higher office, but he does plan to seek a position in private business or with a private advocacy organization. He didn’t rule out running for elective office again at some future date.
White has accomplished his initial goals and has set more. He cited these:
• “Because of the hard work of staff, private donations and hard-working volunteers, Lee S. Jones Park has become one of the most beautiful and cleanest parks in western Kentucky. With our newly created website, video of fiscal court meetings, and Facebook updates our transparency is second to none. Every year, we have increased our transparency to the public.”
• For a small county, Lyon’s emergency management team has updated its preparedness beyond what White thought possible. “I have had several very good emergency managers who have built upon the last one, and today we are more prepared than ever,” he said.
• Lyon County has been debt-free since 2014, making it one of the few in Kentucky that is debt-free. White credited the work of treasurer, Kathy Coursey, and finance office, Krista Grigg, and “excellent magistrates with the county remaining debt free through some very difficult financial times.”
• Communications during emergency situations have been a top priority. “I use Facebook, Code Red phone calls, radio and news media during county emergencies to make sure everyone stays informed and citizens can make wise decisions on how to protect their family and neighbors,” he said.
• The goal that has eluded White for years has been establishing fiber optic internet countywide. Now however, it appears that goal is about to be reached. “I believe we are now on the path to solving our internet problem,” White said. “The money we are now investing should cover more than half the homes out in the county. And I plan to be very aggressive during the remainder of my term in applying for more grants to expand high-speed fiber internet to as many homes/businesses as possible.”
“Until recently, the lack of internet was my biggest disappointment,” he said. “I had one project fall apart outside of my control and another project was too expensive. We would take a step forward and two steps back. But I’m so happy that we are now on the road to solving the internet issue for a large segment of the county.”
