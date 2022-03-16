White House photographer Pete Souza will visit the West Kentucky Community and Technical College Clemens Fine Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26, for its Featured Artist of the Season presentation.
Souza was the chief official photographer for President Barack Obama and an official photographer for Ronald Reagan from 1983-89.
From 1998 to 2007, Souza was a photographer for the Washington, D.C. bureau of the Chicago Tribune. He has freelanced for National Geographic and Life magazines, and after September 11, he was among the first journalists to cover the fall of Kabul, Afghanistan.
Maiden Alley Cinema is screening Souza’s award-winning documentary at 7 p.m Tuesday, March 22 — “The Way I See It,” a behind-the-scenes look at the Obama and Reagan administrations.
For more information, contact public relations coordinator Tammy Thompson at 270-534-3215 or tammy.thompson @kctcs.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.