The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Small Business Celebration with a kickoff event at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, with a special guest speaker from the Small Business Administration, Ashley D. Bell.
The full celebration, replacing events traditionally held during Small Business Month in May, will feature a spotlight on local small businesses, seminars and other training opportunities. The virtual broadcast of the event will be carried live via Zoom and shared on WPSD Local 6. Register to attend the event via Zoom at paducahchamber.org.
Bell, a regional administrator for the SBA Region IV, also currently serves as the entrepreneurship policy adviser for the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council. Bell recently served and was appointed by the president as the White House policy adviser for entrepreneurship and innovation. He is the SBA’s point person for the agency’s role in the nationwide Opportunity Zone effort.
Local businesses can participate in the celebration by submitting information for a drawing during the Aug. 20 kickoff event. The three businesses will be spotlighted during the broadcast and have videos created by Total AV Service to show at the Sept. 3 Power in Partnership breakfast. A “grand prize” drawing will be held for one business to receive one-month’s use of a digital billboard on Lone Oak Road.
To participate, chamber members with 15 or fewer employees are invited to submit a 75-word summary with the latest news about their business, including current hours, special sales or promotions. All information collected will be posted online on the chamber’s website and Facebook page.
The Small Business Summary form can be found online at paducahchamber.org. The deadline to submit a business summary is noon on Wednesday.
As the SBA Region IV administrator, Bell oversees SBA programs, offices and operations across the Southeastern United States where thousands of aspiring and existing entrepreneurs receive high quality assistance including SBA-backed loans. His district covers Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
Bell is a seasoned entrepreneur, having opened the doors to his first business while he was still in law school at age 22 in the heart of Gainesville, Georgia’s African American community. He was recognized in 2016 as one of the “Top 40 Young Lawyers” by the American Bar Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.