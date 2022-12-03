Whether the Christmas tree is balled and burlapped or cut, I love a live Christmas tree for its outdoors-y scent as well as its beautiful green needles and conical shape. Fragrance is just one of the factors that need to be taken into consideration when on the hunt for the perfect tree. The size, shape, color, needles, branching and longevity are all important.

Do your homework before venturing out. Measure height and width of the space available and take a yardstick with you. How long will it retain its needles? Are they sharp or soft? Are branches strong enough to support ornaments or so dense as to hide them?

Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at, carolynroof02@gmail.com

