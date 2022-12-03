Whether the Christmas tree is balled and burlapped or cut, I love a live Christmas tree for its outdoors-y scent as well as its beautiful green needles and conical shape. Fragrance is just one of the factors that need to be taken into consideration when on the hunt for the perfect tree. The size, shape, color, needles, branching and longevity are all important.
Do your homework before venturing out. Measure height and width of the space available and take a yardstick with you. How long will it retain its needles? Are they sharp or soft? Are branches strong enough to support ornaments or so dense as to hide them?
Among the traditional Christmas trees, Fraser fir (Abies fraseri) is considered the perfect tree. It is among the most attractive with its bright green 1” needles that are evenly spaced on branches which show off the ornaments. The soft needles make it pet and kid friendly and are retained the longest. Fraser’s aroma is described as ‘mild citrus top notes, earthy undercurrents, and a woody, fir balsam core that makes you think “Christmastime.” Watering daily will guarantee to retain that fragrance.
Conical Scotch pine (Pinus sylvestrus) is known for its bright bluish-green 1-3” needles and unique red bark that can hold heavy ornaments. Its woody, sweet fragrance is typical of pines and its oil is non-toxic, non-irritant and non-sensitizing. Wear gloves when handling as the sharp needles remain on the tree even after dried, making removing the tree less messy but also a fire hazard.
Balsam fir (Abies balsamea) is the fullest conical tree with spicy, soft, flat dark green needles that dry quickly. It will, however, last four weeks if kept well-watered. Balsam’s flexible branches and those of Eastern White pine and Noble fir are ideal for garlands and wreaths.
For those with severe allergies, select almost scent-free Leyland cypress (Cuprocyparis leylandii). It has low needle drop, very little scent, and does not produce pollen.
Whichever is your perfect tree, keep it well-watered, in a cool room out of drafts, and lights turned off whenever no one is in the room. The heat emitted by the twinkle lights can speed drying out the needles.
The first recorded Christmas tree in this country was noted in Matthew Zahm’s diary, December 20, 1821, Lancaster, PA.
Birds — Start feeding birds and continue through the winter. Most will eat a mixture, but each bird species has a preference. Sunflower(black and striped) is found in most mixes. Black oil has thin shells that are easy for all seed-eating birds to open. To discourage sparrows and blackbirds purchase striped sunflower seed as its shell is hard for them to open. Place feeders on the ground, stands and hanging as different birds feed at different heights.
Garden — Continue fall clean-up and planting as long as the ground is workable. Plant a few bulbs at a time for extended bloom season this spring. They will revert to their natural bloom period thereafter. Repair, paint and replace tools for next spring.
Gardener gifts — Give Amaryllis, the 2023 Plant of the Year — Bulb. Longwood Gardens(lfgardens.com).
Stumpdust (stumpdust. com) makes tools to gnomes to tree ornaments from tree stumps. Starting at $15.
Botanical Interests.com (botanicalinterests.com) has quality tools including soil thermometers ($11,49-$12.95), 2” Ergo Snips for light pruning ($15.95).
Until Dec. 24, Land Between the Lakes cut your own cedar(only) Christmas tree. For permit (online only): landbetweenthelakes.us, go to: Reservations and Permits, Christmas Tree Program.
Dec. 7 — “Native Plants” — Lunch Break Series, Marshall Co. Extension Office, 1933 Mayfield Hwy., 12:15-12:45pm. Cost $10 includes lunch. Pre-register at 270-527-3285, by Dec. 5.
Dec. 10, Open House at Whitehaven Welcome Center, I-24 exit 7, U.S. 45, noon-5:30pm. Rooms decorated by garden clubs, music, Santa visit, and Heartland Lace Guild.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at, carolynroof02@gmail.com
