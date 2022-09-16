Outside my own roosting area, at the time of this writing, we still have a couple of die-hard hummingbirds.

Only a couple of weeks earlier there was a pretty good swarm of ruby-throats, a combination of local nesting birds and perhaps one or two passing migrants that were there for a bit of a rest stop. Most have since taken to the low-level airways to wing southward, headed eventually to southern Mexico or Central America.

