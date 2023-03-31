The answer as to when is the Lighted Dogwood Trail in Paducah? It is when the dogwoods decide they are going to bloom. No matter whether early or late season, the dogwoods provide a fairy-land spring display of white, pink and a few red flowering dogwoods. They are just as beautiful during the day as when lighted at night.
The Trail’s dogwoods are primarily Cornus florida(kor-nus flor-i-dus)or flowering dogwood as they are well-suited to this area. The species dogwood is an understory tree that flowers before larger trees fully leaf out. It is that leaf canopy that protects them from direct afternoon and while tolerating morning sun. Moist well-drained, fertile loamy soil, and slightly acidic.
Dogwoods are not limited to the flowering dogwood. Expand your dogwood spring show to year round.
C. kousa(Korean)’s pointed flowers appear after leaves in May. Rutgers University-bred varieties are highly resistant to anthracnose and powdery mildew plus drought tolerant. ‘Rutpink’ new foliage has a purple cast that backs the fuchsia-pink flowers. Venus’s pure white petals on a rounded tree is just as stunning and resistant.
C sericea group includes red twig (shrub) that is best known for its winter exposed brilliant red branches, not its insignificant white flowers. ‘Isanti’ tolerates moist soils, controls erosion and butterflies love it. Prune ‘Artic Fire’ regularly to produce new growth Both are 3-5’ and deer tolerant.
C. alba (Tartarian or Siberian)is 6-10’ tall and wide multi-stem shrub that spreads similarly to red twig but not as aggressively. It blooms in late spring and sometimes into summer. Fall foliage varies but often is purple-red.
Most plants require 1” of rain or water a week and during hot dry weather twice that a week. To keep tabs as to how much water we need to add, install an accurate rain gauge and record weekly amounts.
Garden — Make note of spring flowering bulbs to order in the fall for next spring bloom. For continued bloom standard tulips need replacing every second to third year. Species tulips do not need replacing for many years. Weed out perennial purple-flowered henbit (4-12” tall). From a distance it is lovely but is invasive. Maple leaves unfurling indicate it is time to plant perennials and when leaves are full size sow morning glories. Divide early flowering perennials and self-sewn annuals and perennials. Fertilize roses once new growth is 2” long and start a black spot spray schedule.(Daconil or Bonide Copper Fungicide QT). Go to: Jackson & Perkins, list of roses bred to be disease resistant.
Lawn — Apply crabgrass preventers by April 10. Mower blade height is usually 3-4” for cool season grasses. Check the grass seed package for the specific cutting height for that variety. Complete overseeding thin and bare areas. Resharpen blades by the end of the month, as spring grass quickly dulls blades.
Trees and shrubs — Apply spinosad (Bonide All Seasons) insecticide to control holly leaf miner as new leaves appear. It is a natural substance made by a soil bacteria toxic to insects including spider mites, mosquitoes and ants. Other controls: Merit (imidacloprid) and Orthene (acephate).
Vegetables — Plant bare fruit trees when the ground is workable. They prefer sandy loam that is well-drained soil. Paint newly planted fruit trees with white latex paint to prevent sunburn; it will gradually wash off. Remove tree wraps.
Optimum germination temperature for companion plants is 75-85 degrees for beans, and for cucumber 65-85 degrees.
April 5 — “Grapes” Lunch Break Gardening Series, 12:15-12:45 p.m., Marshall Co. Extension Office 1933 Mayfield Rd., Benton. RSVP by noon April 4, $12 cost includes lunch. 270-527-3285.
‘Chihuly Nights in the Garden’ advance tickets are now available. Missouri Botanical Gardens, St. Louis, MO. May 2 daytime tours begin, night tours May 13-August 27 (advance tickets 314-577-5100), 18 dramatic blown glass installations illuminated at night.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
