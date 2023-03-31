The answer as to when is the Lighted Dogwood Trail in Paducah? It is when the dogwoods decide they are going to bloom. No matter whether early or late season, the dogwoods provide a fairy-land spring display of white, pink and a few red flowering dogwoods. They are just as beautiful during the day as when lighted at night.

The Trail’s dogwoods are primarily Cornus florida(kor-nus flor-i-dus)or flowering dogwood as they are well-suited to this area. The species dogwood is an understory tree that flowers before larger trees fully leaf out. It is that leaf canopy that protects them from direct afternoon and while tolerating morning sun. Moist well-drained, fertile loamy soil, and slightly acidic.

Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at carolynroof02@gmail.com.

