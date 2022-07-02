If annual cicadas didn’t naturally have reason enough to be whining up there in the trees, cicada killer wasps could give them one.
Here we have two species with interwoven lifestyles. Annual cicadas are the greenish-black, smoky-winged bugs that show up every summer to drone twisted love songs in our trees. We seldom see them, but as loud as tiny chainsaws, we can hardly miss them when we’re around woodlands or scattered trees.
Cicada killers are large ground-nesting wasps with those scary black and yellow colors. They look fierce because of their size and color, but they are not aggressive and rarely sting humans. As their name suggests, however, cicadas don’t fare so well with them.
Cicadas audibly have been making their presence known with growing vigor for three or four weeks. They first begin emerging in early to mid-June and they grow more plentiful — and louder — day by day.
The two-inch annual cicadas show up from the very last days of spring through early September. They live most of their lives underground as nymphs feeding on the sap of tree roots. When mature, a brownish, wingless cicada nymph bores out of the dirt around a tree that’s been feeding it.
The nymph crawls upward, often on the host tree, and morphs into a winged adult, breaking out of and leaving its nymphal shell. When dry, the adult cicada flies aloft and finds a perch on an upper tree limb.
Their only job as adults is to reproduce. In a tree, a male cicada vibrates a plate in its abdomen to make that impossibly loud whirring, whining sound. This call beckons the female bugs to the advertising males.
They meet and mate, after which females lay eggs in tiny slits made in tree branches. The eggs mature in a few weeks, hatch and the new generation of cicadas drops to the ground to dig in and spend two to five years growing before they themselves emerge matured.
(Don’t confuse annual cicadas with periodical cicadas that emerge en masse every several years. Periodical cicadas emerge in large broods during the spring, mostly May. As their name suggests, periodical cicadas don’t show up every year. They are the 13-year and 17-yearcicadas — a bit smaller, with orange on body and wings, and red-eyed — that appear on rarer occasions but in vast numbers. No periodical cicada brood emerged over most of our region this spring.)
The cicada killer, meanwhile, is a solitary wasp of 1.5 inch or larger in length, twice the size of some smaller wasps.
This wasp has a reddish-brown head and thorax but its fat abdomen, the butt section, is black with yellow bands. Those warning colors that nature provides are very hornet-like in appearance, only cicada killers are considerably larger than our native hornets. They are seriously intimidating to people.
Important in all this is that the cicada killer is not a colony nester. It is not a social wasp. Therefore, if you come into proximity with one, you are not on the edge of a conflict with a dozen or 50 or 200 defensive bugs like you could be with other species. The female cicada killer makes her nest alone, usually in a hole in the ground. Other than her, there might be a single male, her mate, hanging around.
Should you blunder upon the nest, the male killer might use his size and ferocity-suggesting coloration in a bid to scare you away. But that’s all he can do. Males have no stinger nor venom to inject. Only the lone female has a stinger and the bad juice to deliver. Yet, the female, while capable of defensive stings, tends to reserve her venom for hunting. She seldom stings to defend against mere trespassers.
Unlike similar but smaller paper wasps, female cicada killers typically move away from potential threats. Cicada killers rarely zap people. Cicada killers save their stings for annual cicadas. The lady wasp flies into the trees, probing around until she finds one of the fat-bodied cicadas. She attacks and stings the larger insect, the venom doing in the cicada.
Then the real work begins. The huntress cicada killer must haul the larger-than-her cicada back to her nest. She typically lifts in in short spates of low flight as well as dragging it overland some.
After the ordeal of fetching the cicada home, the cicada killer uses the bug’s carcass to provision underground nest cells with food for the larvae that hatch from her eggs when that time comes. Cicada killers specialize in cicadas to feed their young and, hence, complete their life cycle. They can’t survive as a species without the harvest of the larger “singing” annual cicadas. Therefore, cicada killers don’t show up around us until the adult cicadas are ripe and available.
Because they are preyed upon by them, it seems that annual cicadas could survive nicely without cicada killers. But it is part of a greater system of predators and prey. Perhaps cicadas require a certain amount of predatory culling to keep their numbers appropriate.
That balance is beyond us, but nature seems to have it figured. Meanwhile, I’m just glad that cicada killers go easy on humans.
