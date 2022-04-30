The flowers on early blooming spring shrubs are fading and the temptation is to prune now to make the shrub look nicer. Unless you know your plants’ flower-buds production sequence, you may be removing its 2023 flowers that are forming now. Some shrubs set their flower buds after blooming on this year’s wood — ‘old wood’ or on spring’s ‘new wood’ before they leaf out. Other shrubs are capable of forming buds on either new or old wood.
If you don’t know your plant’s bloom production sequence, google the plant and its variety name. Within some shrub families, such as hydrangea, bud production may vary depending on the variety.
If all else fails, prune half after flowers fade this year and the other half late winter-early spring before leaves emerge.
Pruning may be done any time of year to remove suckers, water shoots, and diseased, dead, and crossed branches, plus minor or corrective shaping. Flowering shrubs’ growth habit is open and often cascading or weeping, they should not be sheared as it destroys their natural growth pattern.
Dense branched and small leafed or needled non-flowering shrubs may be pruned and fertilized until late August to September to allow them to harden off new growth before winter.
Hydrangeas big leaf, lacecap, mophead, oakleaf and Annabelle bloom on old wood. H. panicle blooms on new wood and while not necessary to prune, it may be to shape and stimulate growth.
Azalea, forsythia, deutzia, and tulip magnolia bloom on old wood. Althea, rose and spirea set buds on new wood, and abelia on new and some old.
THINGS TO DO
Garden — Is your soil too wet to plant? Squeeze the soil to form a ball. If it will hold its shape but easy to crumble, it is the perfect dampness. If it retains a hard ball, let it dry before planting.
Plant annuals. Dig a hole slightly wider and deeper than the size of the container, drop the potted annual into the hole and mulch no more than an inch. When the annual ceases blooming, remove and sink a new plant into the existing hole. Plant canna tubers in full sun, 5” deep and 12” part. Cut fading Easter lily and tulip flowers to the bulb to prevent from going to seed, and let foliage die back. Container-grown bulbs may be planted in full sun. Plant in-grown annual seeds according to the packet directions. Zinnias like rich organic soil, but will adapt to slightly acid and alkaline. Newer varieties are less prone to mildew such as Oklahoma White(Johnny’s Select Seeds). Plant seed harvested last fall. Scratch the surface of the soil to improve soil contact with the seed, cover with soil, water if needed and protect from birds by applying a thin layer of mulch.
Hummingbirds — Listen to a hummingbird ‘talk’ and ‘hum’ — go to Old Farmer’s Almanac: almanac.com, Bird Sounds: Ruby-throated Hummingbird Calls. It is the only hummer east of the Mississippi. A few others will be blown east from time to time, but do not reside here.
Trees and shrubs — Plant Native Species if available as they are the natural source of food for naïve animals and birds. Buddlea is not a good food source for butterflies but is a good pollinator.
EVENTS -
Today — Native Plant Sale, Lyon Co. Master Gardeners Assoc., 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lee S. Jones Park, 510 State Route, 93 S, Eddyville, 42038. Plant list: lcmga.yolasite.com.
May 3 — “Bees wax Candle Making” — McCracken Co. Extension Toolbox Series, 5 p.m., 2025 New Holt Road, Paducah, 270-554-9520.
May 8 — “Planting with a Purpose,” Woodlands Nature Center, Land Between the Lakes, 1-3 p.m., 3146 Silver Trail Rd., Cadiz 42211, reservation required, 270-924-2020, $25, supplies included.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at, carolynroof02@gmail.com.
