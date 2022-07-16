After a two-year absence, it was a delight to participate in the recent McCracken County Flower Show that showcased local gardeners’ specimen horticulture plus adult and youth designs in the newly remodeled Floral Hall. Floral Hall is appropriately named and a wonderful setting for the show.
The show was beautiful, fun and a learning experience for those of us who entered and visitors. Each entry listed the botanic, variety and common name of specimens and design materials. Larkspur and Delphinium names are interchangeable, though not the same plant they are close cousins that belong to the Ranunculus family that includes anemone, buttercup, clematis, and hellebore. Larkspur has tiny delicate foliage in whirls. Both can cause a rash and are highly toxic.
Calathea (Prayer Plant family) is a smooth long oval leaf that gives a choice of which side to use — the back purple/burgundy or front’s chevron thin cream and light green stripes. Both sides were used and even curled for more design.
The local-grown early sunflowers were stunning. Petals were removed from some creating a ‘new’ flower. Large heads were very heavy. To keep the heads from drooping, they had heavy wire inserted through the center into the stem.
Stargazer lily’s were gorgeous as usual but as the buds opened, they created an ever-changing and more impressive design. Note: always remove its pollen as it permanently stains whatever it touches.
Blue, blue to pink, purple-pink and pure white Hydrangeas (florist and home-grown) were very popular. To condition them they were totally submerged in water for a couple of days. Misting will help keep the fresh flowers hydrated. To dry the heads, simply recut stems and place in 2” of water. As water evaporates the flower dries. Do not use Oasis for hydrangeas, pulpy or woody stems as it clogs the pores.
Remove rose thorns and foliage that will be underwater to increase hydration and decrease bacteria growth. Do not remove thorns above water. Thorn strippers are available but staple removers work just as well.
Floral wire gauge is the number of wires laid side by side to equal an inch. The higher the number the finer the wire.
THINGS TO DO
Garden — Work in the garden only until 10 a.m., preferably in the shade, and take 15-minute water breaks. During our extreme heat and low humidity check container plants for soil moisture, especially porous clay, concrete and stone. If possible, move those containers to afternoon dappled shade. Water early morning being careful to avoid getting foliage wet. Cease pinching mums. Place mesh or paper bags over plants going to seed to collect or to reduce thinning out seedlings in spring.
Spray aphids and whitefly with 1 part rubbing alcohol to 3 parts of water. Test spray an infected leaf or two 24 hours before spraying the entire plant. The alcohol breaks down the insects’ cuticle making it open to dehydration.
Trees and shrubs — To learn more about trees by log into “From the Woods Today” webinar series. Go to: forestry.ca.uky.edu/woods-today.
Vegetables — Harvest peppers by cutting off the plant, not pulling them off. They will keep in the refrigerator up to three weeks. Cut carrot foliage off immediately after harvesting. The foliage dehydrates the carrot. The cabbage white butterfly is lovely, the larva is not. It bores into the Cabbage members including broccoli and Brussel sprouts. Hand pick on first notice. Spraying destroys both beneficial and destructive. Plant nasturtiums nearby edibles. The butterfly loves nasturtiums and will be drawn to it to lay eggs.
EVENTS
August 2 — Master Gardener Toolbox, McCracken Co. Ext. Office, 202 New Holt Rd., Paducah, 270-554-9520.
August 3 — Lunch Break Gardening Series, Marshall Co. Ext. Office, 12:15-12:45 p.m., RSVP by August 1, 270-527-3285. Cost is $10 which includes lunch box.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at, carolynroof02@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.