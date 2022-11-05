I used to think that a woolly bear was one of those massive predators of the Pacific Northwest that fed primarily on salmon and the occasional hiker or backpacker.
People swore that these could predict the severity of the coming winter, but I was always of the conviction that I would never dispute anything a woolly bear asserted to me, right or wrong. Never openly disagree with anything of the size, bone-crunching power and ferocity to eat your head.
But then someone cleared up the confusion, explaining that the woolly bear is a caterpillar.
So, oh, you mean a woolly worm. Now, that’s a whole different deal. They won’t eat your head, but they still don’t know anything about meteorology.
Nowadays, we’re a little better educated that woolly bears are really insects. But these fuzzy caterpillars carry with them a bit of folklore that is much more familiar than elongated bugs’ true identity.
The woolly bear caterpillar is about 1.5 inches long with soft hairlike bristles along the length of its bug body. Each worm usually has a section of black on each end and a rusty, red-brown band around its midsection.
According to the folklore, the wider the front and rear black sections on the woolly bear, the colder the coming winter will be. Conversely, if the black end bands are minimal and the middle band of orangey color is wider, this coloration is supposed to foretell a milder winter ahead.
In truth, the wooly bear doesn’t know a great deal about anything. It only has the instinctive, built-in knowledge about how to survive as a caterpillar. Its weather forecasting abilities would have to be brought into question if you look around and realize that during any one season, some of the plush worms are mostly black, some are mostly rust colored, and still others are even all black or totally red-brown.
Does that mean there is a diversity of opinions about the pending winter among these caterpillars?
No. None of them knows doodley squat about the long-range forecast.
The woolly bear is the larval form of the Isabella tiger moth, Pyrrharctia Isabella. The moth into which the woolly bear eventually grows is a yellow-orange bug with about a two-inch wingspan. The moths are only minimally familiar, probably owing to more nocturnal activity cycles, but the larval form of the woolly bear is frequently seen inasmuch as it is probably our more common caterpillar.
Neither form of the Isabella, the caterpillar or the moth, is a real pest to mankind. Neither significantly damages crops or other of our favored vegetation. Nothing bites or stings. While some caterpillars can be slightly prickly and have a toxic reaction in humans from contact with their bristles, handling woolly bears almost never causes any kind of allergic reaction.
The woolly part of a woolly bear is rather cuddly, making this caterpillar one of the most inviting insects to take in hand.
There typically are two generations of woolly bears hatched per warm season, one in spring and a second in late summer. We see more of the second batch, particularly right about now and in the next few weeks as they move in search of ideal mounds of leaf litter, rotting wood or other loose vegetation into which they can burrow and spend the coming winter in shelter of a sort.
This move to a variety of hibernation cover is when we often observe woolly bears. Many times, it is when they cross roads, driveways or other paved areas that they are most obvious. In grassy or weedy areas, the caterpillars just aren’t going to stand out.
I feel bad for them for the smashing risks they take crossing roads. Even when a woolly bear is traveling at a relative gallop, it takes a while to get a cross a typical two-lane road or street. That’s because their standard cruising speed is only about 4 feet per minute or about 1/22nd mph.
As woolly bear bound-for-hibernation traffic increases at this time of year, people apparently have linked them with thoughts about the winter ahead. That is probably the initial source of the old folklore tale about the fuzzy worms knowing something about the severity of the next season and even revealing it in the coloration of their cushy bristles.
So, lot of black on a woolly bear means a hard winter coming? Lots of rusty orange means warmer temperatures and a shortage of freezy stuff?
Entomologists, the bug authorities, tell us that the width of the color bands on a woolly bear has nothing to do with the worm’s knowledge or opinion of future weather conditions. Instead, it is a direct indicator of the caterpillar’s age and development.
A woolly bear grows and develops over a course a several weeks before it goes into hibernation. The way the caterpillar grows in by molting. The young, hatchling woolly bears start out as all black or with minimal orange around the midsection. Each time one of the caterpillars molts, the wider its mid-body section of rusty orange becomes.
Indeed, there are woolly bears with different color mixes at the same time. That doesn’t mean they disagree about the winter forecast. It means that some of them are older than others and have been around long around to molt more times.
Caterpillar molting, however, doesn’t make as good a story as fuzzy worms forecasting weather.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.