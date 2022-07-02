For over 100 years, amateur radios have been used to help people connect across the world.
Dozens of amateur radio operators, or “hams,” are still active in western Kentucky today, and find ways to communicate anywhere from across the block or nearby cities to across the world and even the International Space Station. Many operators communicate by talking through a microphone, but several local operators prefer communicating through radio channels via Morse code.
Over 40 ham operators are members of the Paducah Amateur Radio Association. All of the members are licensed by the Federal Communications Commission, which is a requirement to legally operate amateur radios. A person may also get on the air with an amateur radio if they are with someone with an FCC license.
While many hams use amateur radios for the fun of it, these radios also serve an important role in emergency communications like the 2009 ice storm and the December 2021 tornadoes, PARA president Garry Wheatley explained.
“It’s a backup. There are other radios that can do the exact same thing right now because we have electricity and we have internet. But if we lose these things, the best way to keep that communication is from radio to radio,” Wheatley said.
In the past week, PARA members have been active trying to communicate with amateur radio stations across the nation. Amateur radio operators also played a role in testing out emergency communications in the county when the Department of Energy ran an emergency simulation drill at the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant earlier this week, testing amateur radios at various locations in the county to see whether that communication method would work in the event of an emergency.
Last weekend, PARA participated in American Radio Relay League’s annual Field Day, a 24-hour event where stations compete to see who can connect with the most stations. As an added difficulty, PARA simulated an emergency situation, and had its three radio stations all running on generator power. PARA also got bonus points for using Morse code to connect with other stations.
Events like Field Day help to bring in people interested in amateur radio, but also help hams prepare for emergency situations.
In situations like the 2009 ice storm and the 2021 tornadoes, landlines, power lines and cell phone towers were impacted, and many had issues using phones or computers to connect with other people.
“An amateur radio will work if it’s a man with a radio, and a battery and an antenna. That’s all he needs to be able to communicate,” Wheatley said.
Neal Krinard, PARA member and deputy director of communications for McCracken County’s Office of Emergency Management, said since the December tornadoes, more emergency management groups in the area are now incorporating amateur radios into their emergency communications plans to serve as a backup method if standard communication methods are not working.
“No matter what it is and no matter how high-tech it is, when it fails, what’s your backup?” Krinard said. “You’ve got to have a backup. What is your standard operating procedure, (and) if this (communication method) fails, what do you do?”
“Amateur radio is not a failsafe. It can’t be considered the catch all, what’s going to get us out of everything, but it is another tool where communication can still take place,” Wheatley added.
Amateur radio operators were on hand at the National Weather Service in Paducah on Dec. 10 to help track the path of the tornadoes. PARA member Jeff Estes said he was able to connect with hams in Arkansas and Missouri who were able to describe the size of the tornadoes and the destruction it was leaving behind, which helped NWS to establish a path of where the tornadoes where headed when they reached this region, and to help get that information out to the media and warn people to take cover.
Ham radio operators also volunteered to help with the Mercy Health Iron Mom Half-Marathon in May. Radio operators were stationed at the Greenway Trail to relay information to emergency services in case of a medical emergency, which Krinard said helped to free up first responders and have them stationed on other parts of the half-marathon route.
Wheatley said PARA has been working with local hospitals to train staff on how to operate a ham radio in case they need to reach people in an emergency situation and are unable to use other communication methods.
Being prepared in an emergency situation is what drives Wheatley to keep up with his radio hobby, and to make sure others are aware of how useful an amateur radio can be if other communication methods fail. But using his amateur radio to chat with astronauts at the International Space Station is fun, too.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.