Congressman James Comer has announced the hiring of Paducah native Austin Wetherington as a field representative headquartered out of his Paducah office.
Wetherington replaces Comer’s former field representative, Martie Wiles, who recently retired after many years of distinguished service as a congressional field representative.
Wetherington is a graduate of St. Mary High School and the University of Pikeville, where he played baseball for four years. Last year he interned for Comer in the congressman’s district office in Madisonville.
“I’m excited to hit the ground running as Congressman Comer’s field representative in the Paducah area,” Wetherington said.
“I look forward to serving our constituents in west Kentucky and am honored by Congressman Comer’s confidence in me to represent him in this capacity.”
Comer noted that Austin’s primary responsibility will include being responsive and accessible to constituents in the 1st Congressional district.
“Throughout Austin’s internship with my office and academic career, he has demonstrated a work ethic that is second to none,” Comer said.
“As my field representative, he will be readily available to serve the needs of my constituents and stay in close contact with local officials throughout the region.”
Anyone seeking to reach out to Congressman Comer’s office with questions or comments can call his Washington office at (202) 225-3115 or his district office at (270) 487-9509.
