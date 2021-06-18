West Kentucky Workforce Board members recently met to give labor market snapshot updates, discuss unemployment insurance appointments and assistance, report on regional and local planning.
The board discussed how the wage and labor shortage continues to disrupt local workforce numbers.
Automation, fear of COVID-19, unemployment and pandemic benefits are all factors contributing to the post-pandemic workforce, according to WKWB data.
Employers expressed to the board that hiring struggles and customer depreciation have only begun to restore and rise to normal levels.
WKWB reported
- Currently, there are more than 2,000 jobs open in the local workforce area.
- During April, the national unemployment was 5.7%, Kentucky unemployment rate was 3.8%, western Kentucky unemployment rate was 4% and Caldwell County unemployment rate was 3.6%.
On the Job Training Ratification for 2020-2021 summary included:
- 143 completed contracts, 14 active contracts and 157 contracts so far this year — a record high — the average wage is $16.96 an hour
- Kentucky Career Centers are tentatively scheduled to fully reopen Monday.
- Fraudulent unemployment insurance claims remain an issue, but resources, technology, and labor have been invested to mitigate theft
- Discussed requesting additional funds from state government sources to prepare the career centers for a full reopening and high traffic and client use.
- Unemployment insurance in-person appointments are scheduled for the next several months at the centers.
- The work search requirement for unemployment insurance benefits are still in place.
- WIOA Youth Programs effective July 1, 2021, will see 100 new participants annually and awarded $493,548.25 to Hopkinsville Community College, Madisonville Community College, West Kentucky Community and Technical College, and Christian County Board of Education to serve students ranging from 16 to 24 years old.
- The One-Stop Operator and Direct Services Provider Request for Proposals were awarded to the Purchase Area Development District
- And Sandy Ritchie was elected as the new WKWB secretary.
Molly Deahl, WKWB business liaison, reported the in-person job fair hosted on June 8 in Madisonville saw more than 350 job seekers. She noted on-the-spot interviews were conducted and 1,200 positions were promoted.
