Westbound I-24 lanes see speed limit decrease

Travelers along the local westbound lanes of Interstate 24 should watch out for a newly reduced speed limit signage heading toward Illinois.
The speed limit decreased from 65 mph to 55 mph Tuesday starting near the Elmdale Road Overpass at mile point 7.364 and extending westward to the I-24 Ohio River Bridge. This reduction is part of an effort to increase safety heading into a merge point for an extended work zone in Illinois, a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet statement said.
KYTC engineers have been in discussions with the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), the Kentucky State Police, the McCracken County Sheriff, Paducah Police, McCracken County Emergency Management and other agencies since the work zone was established in March.
State and local authorities began enforcing this speed limit as the new signs were installed.
“Initial police crash reports from this area suggest driver inattention contributed to several of the crashes,” KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat said in a news release. “This reduction in the speed limit is one thing we can do while we await completion of police investigative efforts that might provide guidance for additional measures.”
KYTC central office leadership worked out details to reduce the speed limit to aid police enforcement efforts.
“This reduced speed limit is the result of an official order from the Kentucky Secretary of Transportation which will make it enforceable in a court of law,” Poat added. “It will remain in effect throughout the duration of the work being performed by IDOT.”
