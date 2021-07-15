METROPOLIS, Ill. — Southern Seven Health Department has confirmed the second positive test for West Nile virus in the southern seven county region for 2021.
On Tuesday, Southern Seven environmental health staff collected the positive mosquitoes from a trap set in Metropolis.
The first positive mosquitoes for the region were collected in Golconda in Pope County on June 23. No human cases of the West Nile virus have been reported so far this year in Illinois.
“We continue to stress the need to be cautious when outdoors,” said Shawnna Rhine, Southern Seven community outreach coordinator. “Make sure you and your children are wearing insect repellent, get rid of standing water, and wear light-colored, long sleeves shirts and pants to help keep mosquitoes from bothering you.”
Southern Seven began its annual trapping of mosquitoes to test for the virus in May by placing two traps in each of the southern seven counties it serves — Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union. Collection and testing of mosquitoes will continue in the region through September.
West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of the common house mosquito that has picked up the virus while feeding on an infected bird. Southern Seven is asking people who see a sick or dying crow, blue jay, robin or other perching bird to call their local public health office to determine if the bird needs to be tested.
For more information, contact Southern Seven at 618-634-2297 or visit the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) website.
