Semi-finalists

Garret Greenwell, Kyle Gossett, and Owen Cody are all semi-finalists in the prestigious National Merit Scholarship competition, Mayfield Independent and McCracken County Schools announced.

At least three west Kentucky students have been named semifinalists in the prestigious National Merit Scholarship program.

According to a news release, more than 1.3 million juniors entered the program by taking the 2022 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship qualifying test.

