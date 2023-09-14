At least three west Kentucky students have been named semifinalists in the prestigious National Merit Scholarship program.
According to a news release, more than 1.3 million juniors entered the program by taking the 2022 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship qualifying test.
The pool of semifinalists represent less than one% of high school seniors and includes the highest scoring students from each state.
To be a semifinalist, students have to have an outstanding academic record, write an essay, and earn ACT or SAT scores that reflect their academic achievement.
The finalists for the scholarship will be announced in February, and the scholarship winners will be announced in April.
Mayfield High School senior Kyle Gossett, a semi-finalist, received a perfect score of a 36 on his ACT last year. The Mayfield Independent School District congratulated him on social media Thursday.
McCracken County High School seniors Owen Cody and Garret Greenwell are also semifinalists, and received congratulations on the McCracken County High School Facebook page.
All three will continue in competition for 7,140 National Merit Scholarships worth about $28 million that will be offered next spring. Nationwide, about 95% of the Semifinalists are expected to attain Finalist status, and about half of the finalists will win National Merit Scholarships, earning the Merit Scholar title.
