The West Kentucky Workforce has joined forces with local sponsors to create a job fair at the Julian Carroll Convention Center on Aug. 4.
Employers from across the area have already registered to participate, and a wide range of jobs will be offered. Job seekers can explore full-time or part-time positions from multiple industry sectors, from requirements of no high school diploma or GED to positions for advanced college degrees.
According to the West Kentucky Workforce, employers across the area are experiencing historic worker shortages. Many companies recruiting talent are having difficulty connecting with job seekers.
The fair will begin at 10 a.m and last until 4 p.m. The convention center is located at 415 Park St.
Joining the Workforce Board to sponsor the event are the city of Paducah, Four Rivers Society of Human Resource Managers, Greater Paducah Economic Development, Kentucky Career Center, Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, The Paducah Sun and WPSD Local 6.
“The city of Paducah is proud to be a sponsor of the upcoming job fair which will connect talented workers with employers looking to hire,” Mayor George Bray said. “This is critical in strengthening our local economy as we emerge from the pandemic. I am grateful to our community partners who worked together to organize this event and for the employers who will be attending to share their job opportunities. I encourage those looking for a job or a career advancement to attend.”
To register for the job fair, go to https://bit.ly/3kAaqan.
