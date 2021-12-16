The West Kentucky Workforce Board staff are setting up temporary Career Centers in Mayfield and Dawson Springs to better assist storm victims.
Computers will be provided and staff will be available to assist customers with filing for unemployment insurance, job search and other career services.
Meanwhile, the four Career Center sites in Paducah, Hopkinsville, Madisonville and Central City will remain open to serve the public.
The West Kentucky Workforce Board has partnered with the Kentucky Labor Cabinet and the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet to provide resources for initial unemployment insurance claims and other necessary programs for the storm victims within the impacted communities in the WKWB’s 17-county footprint.
The four established Career Centers include:
• Paducah Career Center, 416 S. Sixth St., Paducah, KY 42001, 270-575-7000.
• Hopkinsville Career Center, 110 Riverfront Drive, Hopkinsville, KY 42440, 270-889-6509.
• JobNet Career Center, 755 Industrial Road, Madisonville, KY 42431, 270-821-9966.
• Career Advancement Center, 50 Career Way, Central City, KY 42330, 270-338-5939.
For more information about the West Kentucky Workforce Board and its activities, visit www.wkworkforce.work.
