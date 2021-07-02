The 2021 Annual Meeting of Members of West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation will be held online on July 10 at 2 p.m.
Drive-thru registration and voting will take place July 9 at local high schools and on July 10 at the WKRECC business office in Mayfield.
“We look forward to this annual opportunity to share information with our members,” WKRECC President and CEO David Smart said. “While the business meeting will be online, members will find it provides an informative overview of the co-op’s business and operational status.
“We encourage members to stop by to register and vote on the administrative motions. Everyone who registers will be eligible for door prizes and will receive an attendance gift.”
The online meeting will be broadcast live via a link on the co-op’s website at www.wkrecc.com. Members may also listen to the live meeting by FM radio broadcast at the WKRECC business office at 1218 W. Broadway in Mayfield.
There will be no food or entertainment during the meeting.
Members may register for the annual meeting on July 9, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Calloway County High School parking lot, Carlisle County High School parking lot, Graves County High School parking lot, or Marshall County High School parking lot.
Members may also register on July 10, from 10 a.m. to noon at the WKRECC business office in Mayfield.
All members who register will be asked to vote on three administrative motions. To review the motions, go to www.wkrecc.com or call WKRECC at 270-251-6927 to request a copy.
All registrants will automatically be entered in a drawing for door prizes. Winners will be selected at random and announced at the conclusion of the online meeting. Prizes will be mailed to the recipients.
The WKRECC Nominating Committee has presented the following nominees to fill expiring terms on the board of directors:
District 1 (Calloway County) — Bob Hargrove
District 3 (Graves County) — Chad Willett
District 4, (Marshall County) — Troy English
All nominees were unopposed and will be elected by acclamation during the business meeting on July 10.
For more information about the meeting, go to www.wkrecc.com or call 270-251-6927.
West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation, Inc. is a member-owned cooperative that provides power to more than 31,000 members in western Kentucky. Headquartered in Mayfield, WKRECC, part of the Touchstone Energy Cooperative, distributes power generated by Tennessee Valley Authority. Additional information is available at www.wkrecc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.