The recently enacted bipartisan state budget signed by Gov. Andy Beshear allows the commonwealth to enhance law enforcement training with the possibility of having a training center in the western part of the state.
The Commonwealth of Kentucky budget effective July 1 provides $28.5 million for a multipurpose training facility to be built on the Department of Criminal Justice Training’s (DOCJT) Richmond campus, $2.5 million for a western Kentucky site feasibility study for an additional law enforcement training campus and $3.7 million to raise the annual training stipend for law enforcement officers to $4,300.
The state is conducting a site feasibility study for the DOCJT to potentially open an additional training facility in western Kentucky. The initial goal of the study will provide an analysis of potential sites, examine land, space and budget requirements for necessary training components and determine the overall funding necessary for development and operation of the training facility.
“A new facility would not replace the current DOCJT training facility in Richmond, but would serve as another resource for Kentucky’s law enforcement to receive exceptional training to continue creating stronger communities for future generations to come,” Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Deputy Secretary Keith Jackson said.
“For those law enforcement agencies located in the western half of the commonwealth, there is the added benefit of decreased transportation costs while continuing to provide Kentucky’s peace officers with top-tier training closer to home.”
In conjunction with the Finance and Administration Cabinet, a request for proposals was issued and awarded to EOP Architects to conduct the study in western Kentucky. EOP has begun the process and will have until the end of September to present their research.
