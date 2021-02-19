The application deadline for the West Kentucky Innovation Challenge has been extended to Feb. 26 at midnight, according to Sprocket, Inc. in Paducah.
“We’ve had a huge response to the competition,” GroWest Regional Director and Sprocket, Inc. founder Monica Bilak said in a news release.
“The deadline has been extended to ensure everyone interested in submitting has the chance to do so, especially in light of any weather impacts they may have suffered.”
Sprocket, Inc. announced the innovation challenge's launch earlier this month and it's in partnership with Cape Girardeau, Missouri-based Codefi. The original application deadline was set for Friday.
It will award up to $200,000 in Innovation Development service grants to five small businesses or individuals, culminating from a live video "Pitch Day" on March 12.
Sprocket, Inc. also said this innovation challenge is partly funded by a Small Business Development Grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Innovators who live/work in McCracken, Livingston, Ballard, Hickman, Fulton and Carlisle counties are eligible.
The winners will be announced March 26 and they will engage with software and customer development experts to begin work on developing a fully functional software solution to a real-world problem, according to Sprocket.
Visit codefiworks.com/innovation-challenge for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.