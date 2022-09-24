PADNWS-09-24-22 HEART WALK - PHOTO

In this file photo, people participate in the 2018 Western Kentucky Heart Walk. This year’s heart walk is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 29 at Noble Park.

 Sun file

The West Kentucky Heart Walk, one of more than 300 walks the American Heart Association hosts annually across the nation, returns to an in-person format this year to help raise funds for research and treatment of cardiovascular disease and strokes.

The community event will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 29 at the Noble Park Amphitheater, 2801 Park Ave. in Paducah. Check-in starts one hour prior to the event.

