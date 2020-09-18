Four west Kentucky local governments — Calloway County and the cities of Cadiz, Fulton and Mayfield — will receive approximately $1.5 million of the nearly $15 million in reimbursements from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act for 22 governments announced Thursday by Gov. Andy Beshear.
Beshear’s announcement was made in conjunction with the Department for Local Government.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for everyone, and our local governments are no exception,” Beshear said.
“These reimbursements from the CARES Act will help alleviate some of the strain on their budgets and ensure they can provide necessary services to our families.”
Calloway County will receive $441,197 to use for PPE, thermometers, cleaning supplies, family and medical leave and first responder payroll.
Cadiz will use its $191,631 reimbursement for police department payroll.
Fulton will use its $156,468 for cleaning supplies, protective barriers and first responder payroll.
Mayfield will receive $710,004 to use for its first responder payroll.
Other recipients include:
• Daviess County, which will use $1,456,424 for COVID-19 testing areas, PPE and its distribution, sanitizer, cleaning supplies, telework equipment, food delivery and sheriff’s department and fire department payroll.
• Hardin County will use $1,154,159 for first responder payroll.
• Hopkins County will use $565,650 for COVID-19 testing sites, PPE, disinfectant, telework equipment, plexiglass partitions and sheriff’s department and first responder payroll.
• Todd County will use $195,579 for PPE, cleaning supplies, renovations to comply with social distancing, telework equipment, paid sick leave for quarantined employee and emergency responder payroll.
• Beaver Dam will use $48,519 for PPE, sanitizing supplies and police department payroll.
• Bonnieville will use $2,053 for telework equipment, PPE, sanitizer and cleaning supplies.
• Cave City will use $175,164 for first responder payroll.
• Central City will use $413,750 for police department payroll.
• Hartford will use $63,558 for payroll expenses.
• Henderson will use $1,388,800 for police and fire department payroll.
• Hopkinsville will use $2,230,969 for first responder payroll.
• The city of Leitchfield will use $491,193 police and fire department payroll.
• Lewisport will use $46,638 for police department payroll.
• Mortons Gap will use $8,824 for PPE, thermometers, cleaning supplies, telework equipment and payroll expenses.
• Muldraugh will use $60,951 for police department payroll.
• Oak Grove will use $480,723 for police department payroll.
• Owensboro will use $4,300,651 for first responder payroll.
• Scottsville will use $322,716 for police department payroll.
Since the application was released in May, the Department for Local Government has received approximately 300 applications from city and county governments across the commonwealth.
More than 200 local governments have been approved for reimbursement, totaling more than $106 million.
