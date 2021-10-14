Nine destination marketing organizations in western Kentucky cities — including Paducah — are partnering with their craft breweries to launch a craft beer trail called the West Kentucky Brewery Hop.
Other cities which will feature 13 breweries comprising the Brewery Hop include Murray, Benton, Bowling Green, Glasgow, Hopkinsville, Henderson, Beaver Dam and Owensboro.
“The Paducah CVB is thrilled to unite with our breweries and regional tourism partners to inspire more travelers to experience the distinctive culture and craft of our region,” said Mary Hammond, executive director of the Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Anyone who is 21 or older can participate in the West Kentucky Brewery Hop by obtaining a passport from a participating CVB or craft brewery. The passport will guide participants to each of the breweries on the trail where they can try local craft beer and receive a passport stamp.
Following the completion of the trail or getting stamps from at least seven breweries, the passport can be mailed to the Henderson Tourist Commission to claim a prize.
The western Kentucky breweries on the Brewery Hop include Mile Wide Beer Company, The Brew Bridge and Goodwood Brewing & Spirits in Owensboro, Henderson Brewing Company, Uncrafted Territory Brewing Company in Beaver Dam, Paducah Beer Werks and Dry Ground Brewing Company in Paducah, Hop Hound Brew Pub in Murray, The Dam Brewhaus in Benton, Hopkinsville Brewing Company, Yancey’s Gastropub & Brewery in Glasgow, Blue Holler Brew Supplies and Gasper Brewing Company in Bowling Green.
For more information, visit westkybreweryhop.com.
