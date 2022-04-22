After months of postponement, the West Kentucky Academic Association championship will be held this morning at the Murray State University Paducah campus.
The event — usually held in late January — was postponed by scheduling conflicts.
The West Kentucky Academic Bowl begins at 9 a.m. and will feature all five district champions for the first time in the WKAA’s 40-year history. Scholarship funding is also on the line.
The single-elimination bracket for the Academic Bowl will be determined at the site. For the first time, the champion of District 5 — which includes high schools in the Pennyrile region — will take part.
Schools taking part in the Academic Bowl are District 1 champion Fulton (8-3-0 overall record), District 2 champion Graves County (11-4-0), District 3 champion McCracken County (11-1-0), District 4 champion Murray (9-5-0) and District 5 champion Livingston Central (4-6-1).
District champions were determined in head-to-head competition over the week of Dec. 7.
The Academic Bowl champion team will receive $5,000 in scholarship funding, while the runner-up will get $3,000 and each of the next two teams will receive $2,500.
This year’s scholarship pool of $10,000 is double the previous amount of $5,000.
“There is a group that raised some significant funds back in the late 1980s for the purpose of giving scholarships to academic team members in our area,” said WKAA President Jeremy Krug, a teacher at Murray High School. “This fund became the West Kentucky Academic Bowl back in 1990.
“Over the past three decades, we have been able to award tens of thousands of dollars to deserving high school students across western Kentucky.”
WKAA competition and the Academic Bowl were not held in the 2021-22 school year. McCracken County is the defending Academic Bowl champion, winning the 2020 title.
