Alternative southern rap group Nappy Roots is headlining Paducah’s Local Licks festival for the second time, and in doing so, extending a helping hand to an organization that’s made a difference for a lot of the community’s youth.
They’re no strangers to Kentucky, with the founding members having met at Western Kentucky University in the mid-1990s.
They pay homage to their Kentucky “roots” in several of their songs, including “My Old Kentucky Home,” “Kentucky Mud,” and “Po’ Folks.”
Credited by some as completely changing the hip-hop industry, the group recorded the best-selling hip-hop album of 2002, “Watermelon, Chicken & Grits.”
The Local Licks festival benefits the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club of Paducah, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting youth. It’s the organization’s biggest fundraiser — raking in $20,000 last year.
Local Licks is free to attend, and will be held at Paducah Beer Werks starting at noon on Sept. 9.
Ahead of the festival, some people shared more about the Oscar Cross Boys and Girl’s Club’s long-lasting impact.
The club has been helping Paducah’s kids and teens since 1949. A club leader explained how what started as one man’s dream became a community backbone for underrepresented children.
Oscar M. Cross was a probation officer when he founded the club. He saw a need for growth and development in the community, so he organized the Junior League — which initially catered only to boys. Over time, the club has evolved into a diversified sanctuary for kids to grow into creativity. He served as director for 55 years.
James Ouderkirk has been CEO of Oscar Cross for about nine months. He said the organization relies heavily on these events like Local Licks, because they sponsor teacher shortages and various resources for club members.
“We’re just kind of benefitting from the money raised through the event,” Ouderkirk said. “Knowing that we have the community support behind us in our mission is very encouraging and helpful, and we rely on stuff like this.”
Although Local Licks is a fundraising event, Ouderkirk says he doesn’t want the community to lose sight of what the event is truly about— unifying a diverse group of kids for development opportunities.
Sisters Amaia Holmes and Lauren Guess have been attending the club for six years. They said it’s been instrumental in shaping who they are today.
Holmes said the club provides a positive space for her to de-stress after school, and gives her the morale-boost she needs to complete her schoolwork.
“I love how the club allows me to cool down after a stressful day at school,” Holmes said. “I can read a book, go into a quiet corner, or just take a quick nap.”
She also said she enjoys letting her hair down and singing to make herself and others around her feel exemplary.
“Music is my life, I love to sing,” Holmes said. “I know I can sing and make others feel good because I feel good.”
Guess said she enjoys being able to connect with others like her.
“There are a lot of children who come here,” Guess said. “Learning about different people and having some things in common is amazing.”
Guess also said she loves the opportunities the club gives her to explore other places.
“I like going on field trips with the club,” she explained. “Trips are always the club’s highlight because they allow us to explore other places and actually be out in the world.”
Holmes and Guess aren’t the only two passionate about the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club.
Jefferey Williams is the founder of another Paducah non-profit, Community Growth Legacy. He said he grew up in the Boys and Girls Club.
Williams said his father knew Oscar Cross personally and he would listen to them reminisce about old times. He said they always talked about his father being in the club, and Williams desperately wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps.
“It sparked something in me, just listening to them talk about their childhood and being a part of an organization like the club,” he said.
Williams said he and his siblings went to the club every day after school. It’s where he learned to play sports and become a leader.
“Me and my siblings used to always come to the club,” he said. “There were times when I used to get in trouble, and my mom would make us stay home because she knew the club meant everything to us.”
Williams attributed his passion for politics to his experiences at the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club, where he gained the leadership skills he used to study politics in college.
“I was on the team in Louisville that got 5,000 voters registered in 2018-2019,” Williams said. “We like to think we made a huge impact for voters in that community because we garnished big numbers within a short period.”
Williams feels like the organization is in “good hands.” He said Ouderkirk recently started an Alumni Organization for graduates who attended the Boys and Girls Club.
The alumni organization is a networking opportunity for club members who attend the club and have graduated from school.
“The idea is we have a network of people that can be resources for our club members,” Ouderkirk said. “Basically, an extra branch or service after they graduate and still want to serve our organization.”
Ouderkirk assures that, with community effort and support, the Boys and Girls Club will have a bright future and will be a crucial catalyst for the community to reach more children.
