METROPOLIS, Ill. — Throughout his career, Don Robbins has made sure three items have been part of his office.
His grandfather’s miner’s hardhat and lamp and his father’s coal mining bucket serve as reminders “to stay humble, to know where I came from, to remember don’t get too big for your britches because we’re all human and we’ve got a job to do,” he said. “I like to have that here and glance over every once in a while just to stay humble.”
“Here” is his office at Massac Memorial Hospital. He became its CEO on June 5.
Robbins comes to MMH with 35 years in health care experience, 30 of which is in health care administration.
“I think that background has helped me because I’ve had 17 years of one-on-one patient experience, which helped mold my mindset of how we need to take care of patients. That was a beautiful thing, that I was able to come in with a clinical background,” Robbins said.
•••
He attributes where he is today to the influence of the man who would become his father-in-law.
“When I was in high school, I thought I’d be a coal miner — that’s what your dad did, your grandpa did,” he said. “My dad was a machinist in a coal mine; he worked for Ziegler Coal Company in Johnson City for over 30 years.”
But his junior year at Sesser High School, Robbins was introduced to Youth In Government, a program sponsored by the YMCA. His future father-in-law was the sponsor.
“I was not real outgoing in high school, as far as public speaking and things like that. I was encouraged by my future wife to join,” he said.
Part of Youth In Government is students taking over the House, Senate and governor’s office in Springfield the March of each year. During his junior year, Robbins was a state representative and he chose to present a health-related bill on AIDS education.
“This is back in the mid-’80s when AIDS was a big, just new thing. I worked on that thing, and the time came for me (to present). You had to stand up, present your bill, go through parliamentary procedure,” he recalled. “They announced the bill number on the docket. I stood up, started to talk and nothing came out. It was stage fright. My future father-in-law and future wife are in the seating area in the balcony upstairs, and they leaned over and said, ‘Speak!’ It felt like forever, but was maybe five seconds, when finally I started talking. I always say that, since then, I’ve never stopped talking. It broke that fear of public speaking. I still get nervous when I have to speak in front of people, but it seems like once I bring my thoughts around, it starts flowing.
“That was a pivotal moment in my life that allowed me to step through a fear and overcome it and learn from it. Truly, if it was not for Youth in Government, I would not be doing what I do today. I’ve had the opportunity to grow from that.”
•••
Graduating from Sesser, he went on to Rend Lake College and earned an associate’s degree in biological science.
“I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do, thought I wanted to be a teacher. But I had a friend who was a dentist, so I went to SIU Edwardsville for one year and did a pre-medical program,” he said. “At that point, realized I didn’t want to stick my hands in people’s mouths.”
Then he began thinking of his own interests — he was a high school athlete and he loved the sciences. “How can I marry the two things together? I learned about athletic training,” he said.
He went to SIU Carbondale and earned a bachelor’s degree in athletic training in 1993.
His first job out of college, he ran a sports medicine program for Carle Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney. He was there for a couple of years when an opportunity came up at the Orthopedic Center of Southern Illinois in Mt. Vernon to build a sports medicine program.
“When I chose to go into athletic training, I wanted to go into a medical field. I knew I didn’t want to be a doctor. Athletic training, you take care of athletes and evaluate injures, but during the day, you’ve got to do something, too,” he said.
“In all my roles when I was an athletic trainer, I had the great fortune of working in wonderful therapy departments with colleagues who are physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, physical therapist assistants, occupational therapist assistants, all of those roles, and got to work with a lot of awesome people. When you do that, you learn a lot of things, too. By asking questions and observing and learning, I was able to acquire a lot of knowledge and try to apply it.”
He had been at the Orthopedic Center around 17 years when he had began thinking about being 50 years old and running out on the football field to take care of injuries. Robbins went back to school, earning his master’s degree in health care administration from Seaton Hall University in 2000.
“Life is a journey of learning,” he said.
“When you think you know everything, that’s when you get dangerous. You should learn something every day. And I try to every day — ask questions and learn something new. It’s what makes life exciting.”
After getting his master’s, he ran satellite facilities for the Orthopedic Center; ran a surgical center for a few years; and spent about seven years as a regional operations director for Divita Dialysis, covering 28 facilities in four states.
Then came the opportunity to become the CEO of a critical access hospital, “which is something that always interested me. I never really worked in truly a hospital setting, it was all outside the hospital in health care. I wanted to give it a try,” Robbins said.
For a little over five years, he served as the CEO of Lawrence County Memorial Hospital in Lawrenceville, about two hours from his Benton home.
Robbins and his high school sweetheart Penny celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary this summer. They have three grown children: Payton, Presley and Parker.
“There was a point in time I was bringing too much baggage home and not engaging my family like I should. Life is too short to do something because you think somebody else thinks you should do it. You have to love what you’re doing,” he said. “Find that thing that you love, gravitate to it, learn about it and do it the best you can, because you’re going to be doing it for the rest of your life.”
Robbins said that while his job with Divita got him used to being on the road and he enjoyed working at Lawrence County, “due to family issues and needs, I decided I needed to get closer to home. Somebody said Massac Memorial is looking for a CEO, and I ought to apply.
“I’m blessed and fortunate to be here. I’m very excited to be the new CEO.”
•••
Robbins defines CEO by saying “it’s very much like Harry S. Truman’s statement ‘The buck stops here.’ You are the chief executive of the organization, meaning you oversee everything that goes on — good, bad, ugly, it’s on my shoulders. From financial services to human resources to plant operations, whatever it is, I’ve got a hand in that and have a working knowledge of that. It’s incumbent upon my team to make sure that I’m informed of what’s going on and then it’s incumbent upon me to be supportive of our team here,” he said.
“I’m excited to say that what I’ve seen thus far is a really great family working together to achieve a common goal, which is to give our patients the highest level of care they need and deserve, and creating relationships along the way. Massac Memorial’s team is so sold out to taking care of patients here in Massac County. Every person I’ve met so far loves what they do, and, for the most part, this team gets along wonderfully well.”
Another part of the CEO’s role “is making sure things are working in each of the departments, and if there are hitches in our giddy-up, to figure out what those are and try to assist our team in fixing them,” Robbins said. “I look at myself as a helpmate to my teammates here — I’m here to help them do their job to the very best of their ability, trying to take away roadblocks is my role to make it happen if we can.”
And part of that is being a leader. That’s where another part of Robbins’ office décor comes in. Portraits of President Abraham Lincoln remind him of the type of leadership example he wants to be.
“I’m big into presidential history, not for the political side of it, but to learn how presidents lead, the processes they use to getting people to come on board with ideas and making change,” he said. “One of my favorites is Abraham Lincoln because he didn’t want to be surrounded by ‘Yes’ men, he wanted to be surrounded by the smartest people in whatever topic it is they’re there to help him. He wanted the honest truth. He surrounded himself with political rivals in order to make sure he was able to make and informed decision. I think that’s important.”
Robbins noted that while a hospital has “rules, regulations and processes you have to follow, I’m a big believer in collaborating. I like to get folks’ input, suggestions, ideas. Even though I might not agree with everything, I want that information so I can make an informed decision at the end of the day, because ultimately, I’m the one who has to make final decisions on a lot of things as a CEO. A person would be silly to make a decision and be uninformed by just assuming. It’s important to get as much information as you can to make an educated decision.”
Robbins said that while he misses the “interaction with you and a patient” athletic training provided, he’s come to realize that as CEO, “I am a cog in the wheel that helps health care move forward, and I can still impact patient care. I look at our hospital as the fact that no matter what role you play, we’re all caregivers in this hospital.”
And to care for others, you also have to take care of yourself.
“A key thing I like our teammates to understand is that family comes first. By that, I mean I want and expect everybody to work hard every day, do your job to the best of your ability, be kind, be thoughtful, put yourself in your patients’ shoes and understand what they’re going through,” Robbins said.
“But I need our teammates to take care of themselves and their family as well. I want people to check their baggage at the door and come in with a smile on their face. But if they’re not taking care of themselves and their family, they’re not helping us do what we need to do, which is meeting our mission and vision of providing our patients with the highest quality care we can. That’s what’s important to me.”
Another part of being a hospital CEO is physician relationships — “making sure physicians have what they need to be able to take care of our patients, making sure we’re getting new physicians in,” Robbins said. “Recruitment is a big issue. It’s tough recruiting physicians to a rural area. I don’t really know the why, because I love a rural area. The strategic location, this hospital provides a safe community with big city amenities within four hours of any direction.”
•••
Robbins has spent his first weeks as CEO “trying to get to know everybody” by holding teammate one-on-ones with MMH’s management teams and board members, “wanting to get to know them professionally to know what their skill sets are, but also getting to know them personally and what makes them tick,” he said. “I think it’s important to get to engage those folks and give them a chance to ask me questions.”
He said while his goal is “to keep the team cohesive and keep growing the team here,” he also sees the “need to be looking at physician recruitment and always looking ahead to anticipate what we might need,” in addition to “looking at new service lines we can bring that we don’t currently have.”
“Hand-in-hand with that, I think we need to look at the service lines we already have and promote them even more than what we have been,” he added. “I think there’s a lot of folks out there who don’t know all of the services we have. People think they need to go across the river to a bigger facility, but if people would give us a chance, they’re going to find we’ve got top quality care right here at their backdoor and they don’t have to go across the river if they don’t want to. We’ve got teammates here who know their business inside and out, and we’ve got some of the greatest equipment. We’ve just got to get the word out so people understand all of the services we have.
“When I was hired, I was told we want to get more involved with the community, having different types of events, partnering with others for events,” he said of another goal. “We’re tying to get more engaged with the community and let people know that we’re here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.