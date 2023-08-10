MMH CEO-Robbins_PHOTO

Don Robbins began his role as the new CEO of Massac Memorial Hospital on June 5.

 TERRA TEMPLE | The Metropolis Planet

METROPOLIS, Ill. — Throughout his career, Don Robbins has made sure three items have been part of his office.

His grandfather’s miner’s hardhat and lamp and his father’s coal mining bucket serve as reminders “to stay humble, to know where I came from, to remember don’t get too big for your britches because we’re all human and we’ve got a job to do,” he said. “I like to have that here and glance over every once in a while just to stay humble.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In