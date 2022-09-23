Marshall County High School senior Cheyenne Chilton has a lot of welding history in her family, which is why she chose welding as a focus of study.
“My brother does a little bit of welding, my uncle does a little bit of welding, my Nana was with pipefitters — so welding is just our thing,” she said.
Chilton is in her third year in the welding program at the Marshall County Technical Center and is this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week.
Her brother, Dustin Chilton, was an AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week on Oct. 30, 2020.
“I like MIG (metal inert gas) welding; it’s my favorite thing to do,” Chilton said. “Since junior year, I’ve been welding things out here (in the technical center), so that’s my favorite thing.
“I get to help build things and I get to teach my friends who don’t know how to weld real well.”
Chilton said welding has a calming effect on her.
“It’s just me there and no one else trying to tell me what to do,” she said. “I know what I’m doing, so (I feel like) I’m down there myself.”
She is this year’s president of her school’s SkillsUSA organization. She has her Occupational Safety and Health Administration 10-hour training certification as well as her 2F welding certification.
One of the projects that Chilton has enjoyed worked on with her classmates is building a trailer for loading and transporting items.
“I also enjoyed building sawhorses,” she said. “I got to make a cross out of horseshoes. It’s hanging up on my bedroom wall right now.”
Steve Freeman is the welding instructor at the Marshall County Technical Center, and he said Chilton started taking welding classes because her brother was taking the classes.
“Her brother was a high achiever in here,” Freeman said. “So, she wanted to kind of follow him. Then, once she got in here, she just took off. Her younger sister is in here, too, and she’ll be graduating next year. All three of them have been excellent.”
Freeman said Chilton is a class leader and works to help other students as well as working on projects.
“We’re building a mobile set-up right now to take out,” he said. “So, we’ll have welders, torches, plasma cutters — everything set up to where we can go out and do jobs.
“We’ve had that opportunity for a long time; we just didn’t have anywhere to store it. Now, we’re getting ready to get a new building and build onto the tech center — a big expansion — so, we’ll have that opportunity. We’re going to go ahead and get everything set up and, maybe next year, we can go out and start doing jobs for the community.”
Chilton works at J-Mack BBQ in Calvert City, and in her spare time, she enjoys riding horses. She isn’t sure what she will do after graduation, but she knows she will get a career in welding.
She is the daughter of Chad and Anna Culp, and they live in west-central Marshall County.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Sun each Friday through March 31 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Marshall County Technical Center, the 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center, Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center and Paducah Area Technical Center.
The Marshall County Technical Center serves students from Marshall County High School and is located at the high school.
Along with welding, the area technology center offers courses in animal science, biomedical technology, carpentry, collision repair (auto body), computer science, early childhood development, electrical assistant, electrocardiogram technician, family consumer science, horticulture, medical administrative assistant, network administration, pharmacy technician, phlebotomy, pre-nursing and web page design.
AGC of Western Kentucky will host a banquet in April for this year’s 29 Technical Center Students of the Week. Students will receive prizes, and Technical Center Students of the Year and an overall Regional Technical Center Student of the Year will be announced.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in many career areas that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in western Kentucky.
