Blake Devine is in his fourth year in the welding program at the Marshall County Technology Center. As a senior, he is already working through a cooperative program, gaining experience and planning to work there full-time after graduation.
Devine is a senior at Marshall County High School and is this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week.
The co-op job is not the only thing that will help Devine gain employment after graduation. Through his welding classes, he has earned 2f certification — for horizontal fillet welds — and D1:1 certification through the American Welding Society. He has also earned Occupational Safety and Health Association 10-week certification.
Devine said he chose welding as a field of study when he was a freshman because one of his cousins studied welding.
“I just thought I’d try it, try out a few classes and see what I liked,” he said. “It went pretty well.
“I found that there’s a lot to it; there’s more than just it coming natural. I mean, anybody can weld, but it takes a lot to be a good welder.”
Devine has a co-op job at Industrial Sheet Metal in Calvert City, where is working on a variety of projects, including trailers and projects provided by local plants and companies.
Devine said he wants to continue his work at Industrial Sheet Metal. Asked what he would like to be doing in five to 10 years, Devine said he would like to be working in pipefitting or anything dealing with welding.
“I’m thinking about going into a trade school,” he said. “I haven’t narrowed it down yet.”
Steve Freeman is Devine’s welding instructor at the Marshall County Technology Center.
“He’s really excelled in stick welding, for sure,” he said, referring to shielded metal arc welding using an electrode that is often called a “stick.” “He’s done well with that. He blew through that pretty fast.
“He’s tried a little bit of (other methods of welding). He’s really a natural at all of it.”
Freeman said Devine is a “no-nonsense” student in his classroom.
“He doesn’t come in and goof off or play around,” he said. “He comes in, gets his stuff and goes straight to work. That’s the way he’s been since Day 1.”
Freeman said his class may be working on storm shelters later this semester.
Devine is the son of Eddie and Tina Devine of Calvert City.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through March 31 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Marshall County Technical Center, the 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center, Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center and Paducah Area Technical Center.
The Marshall County Technical Center serves students from Marshall County High School.
Along with welding, the area technology center offers courses in animal science, biomedical technology, carpentry, collision repair (auto body), computer science, early childhood development, electrical assistant, electrocardiogram technician, family consumer science, horticulture, medical administrative assistant, network administration, pharmacy technician, phlebotomy, pre-nursing and web page design.
AGC of Western Kentucky will host a banquet April 27 at Marshall County High School for this year’s 29 Technical Center Students of the Week. Students will receive prizes, and Technical Center Students of the Year and an overall Regional Technical Center Student of the Year will be announced.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in many career areas that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in western Kentucky.
